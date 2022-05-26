The 3 Zodiac Signs Luckiest In Love On Friday, May 27, 2022

Today could end up with many happy, smiling faces as the day is looking outstanding and very lucky for certain signs of the Zodiac.

We have the Moon in Taurus today, which allows us to feel stable and secure in our love lives.

We can top that off with Venus square Pluto, which will give us the confidence that we may have lacked before this date.

Pluto is associated with transformation.

So if your love life has needed a repair, so to speak, you may just get the perfect plan in order.

This is the day when you and your partner decide on certain goals for the future.

You both agree on what's needed and what has to go. In terms of the relationship itself, you can create a successful outcome with both of you on board.

This day is inspiring for you as a couple and energetic about what you actually do about it.

There is an urgency to this day, and ironically that urgency revolves around security and stability.

You and your partner will discuss something rather important on this day, which could lead to major changes in your life. We're looking at the idea of bringing a child into the world or moving to a new location to pursue a better lifestyle and environment.

The feeling is positive and hopeful; this day will bring about resolutions for those most affected by Moon in Taurus. You'll know where you're going together when this day is through.

Here are the horoscopes for Libra, Sagittarius, and Pisces — the three luckiest in love on May 27, 2022.

And why Friday is a great day for these three zodiac signs.

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

What makes you feel lucky today is that you will approach your loved ones with such joy in your heart that your mood will affect them greatly. In turn, they will show you an immense amount of affection — which is exactly the thing you've been needing.

While you may recognize that all you needed to do to get that affection was ask for it, your pride stood in the way. This made you think that this should be a given. They should show affection, and you should not have to ask for it, right? Still, people are people.

Not everything is picked up on, including the right time to show affection. Not everyone is as affectionate as you are. However, you'll be showered in love on this day as if this person finally woke up. They are reacting to Moon in Taurus, and it brings out a very loving side, which you ADORE!

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You are at that place in your life where you want a no-nonsense love affair. You've sworn to yourself that if you ever get into a relationship again, you will establish rules right at the start. Even if that sounds like it lacks spontaneity or romance, you feel it's the only way for something of this nature to last.

Set up the rules and play by them as time goes by. This day brings you that relationship and the opportunity to set things straight once and for all.

You and your partner are affected by Venus square Pluto; you want the love, and you want the guidelines.

Today is about bringing you the right person with the right understanding of who you are and what you need to function properly within a relationship. While this might not sound like a fairy tale romance, it may just end up lasting longer than any storybook romance ever could.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

May 27 is here to stir up your imagination for your love life. While we may automatically jump to conclusions when hearing that, this isn't about intimacy; this is about the future. You want this relationship to last, and so does your mate.

However, things have to change for that to happen with any kind of success. If the two of you can see yourself getting older together, you had better work on things now while you're still young.

What's gone on is that the two of you have been working off of the old playbook, meaning you treat each other as you made your previous loves, and look where that got you.

So, the trick here is to use that Pluto energy to seriously transform yourself. Keep this in mind: if you want the relationship to last, you have to be healthy enough to last with it. It might be time to work on how lucky you can be with good health on your side.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.