The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Be Betrayed During Neptune Sextile Pluto Starting June 6, 2022

Betrayal hits hard when Neptune and Pluto interact during a long-term transit that lasts through the summer.

For three zodiac signs, this begins the act of betrayal, and it's not fun, nor pretty, and you can bet it will be unexpected because Neptune is involved.

If you've ever sat across the table from someone as they spill their heart out to you, there is no doubt a story of betrayal in there, somewhere.

The truth is, nothing hurts as much as betrayal does. And betrayal needs a few variables to become betrayal, namely trust and belief.

When a person decides to wholeheartedly trust another human being with their emotions, it's anybody's guess whether that's a good idea.

Enter Neptune sextile Pluto, the transit that inspires backstabbing and dishonesty.

Betrayal will be coming to many of us during Neptune sextile Pluto. As it stands, it will be a surprise, as it usually is. That's what gives betrayal its punch; the idea that it wasn't expected.

So whether you find out that your romantic partner has been seeing someone else, or your brother suddenly ghosts you, or your best friend is sleeping with your partner, it's on and happening today.

We're no longer in the 'watch your back' phase. We're in full-blown betrayal mode now.

And it's not just about being lied to, here. We're looking at the serious betrayal of trust and all that comes with it. We're looking at a life's work of supporting someone only to find out that this person has been draining our bank account dry — that kind of thing. Major betrayals take place during Neptune sextile Pluto, and so this is not a warning; this is merely a record of something that is happening right now.

And, for these three zodiac signs who will be betrayed during Neptune sextile Pluto starting June 6. 2022, here's what to watch for.

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Neptune sextile Pluto is about to blow the doors of your world apart as you find out something so devastating that you'll stand dumbfounded over the betrayal of it all. There's someone in your life who holds the key to who you are; basically, this is your partner.

They know you so well, and over time, you've come to accept that you're an open book where this person is concerned. Little did you know that they were collecting data, so to speak, so that they could use it against you in the future.

Well, the future is here, today, and all that you've shared with this person is now everything they are using against you. This includes money, which means that you need to take a look at your bank account to see if you've been cleaned out or not. You trusted this person with your life, and now they are showing you what they are really made of.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The kind of betrayal that you are about to experience isn't the kind that comes with a good, solid explanation. What you're going through is a slow, inevitable betrayal — the kind that comes after a long period of believing that betrayal is not an option.

This could take the form of a friend who has been using you for years. While you're over there thinking everything is splendid and couldn't be better, your 'friend' over there is planning your demise.

And why? Because they are jealous of you and cannot see you feeling successful, yet again. You're always the one who does well, and that seems to bother the heck out of one of your friends, and that friend will be feeling mighty stabby during Neptune sextile Pluto. Expect to be betrayed and lied to around June 6.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You have made the mistake of thinking you are invulnerable to lies and deceit, and what Neptune sextile Pluto will show you is that you weren't prepared for the reality of betrayal.

You've built yourself into this being who believes they can smell a rat a mile away; you are keen and astute, but you are also vulnerable, and ... you like to like people.

In fact, you like to LOVE people, and you find great joy in sharing love and friendship with those you've come to trust. You believed these people 'passed' the test, being that if you trust them, they must be 'OK.'

Turns out that not even you with all of your sensitivities in place could avoid what's about to happen to you. This transit will bring some bad news to light. You will find out that there's someone in your life, someone very close to you, who has lied to you and sold you out. Not cool, bruh. Not cool.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.