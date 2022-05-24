Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For May 25, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Wednesday, May 25, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology using the Major and Minor Arcana.

On Wednesday, the Moon is in Aries and the Sun is in Gemini.

We are motivated and driven, and the astrology forecast is bright.

The day's numerology comes with a Life Path 9, the Humanitarian, which is charitable and giving.

We are encouraged to be kinder toward others and to do acts of charity when possible.

What will today's tarot card reading have in store for your zodiac sign on Wednesday, May 25, 2022?

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Sun

Great and wonderful things are going to happen for you. Positive energy surrounds you bringing you love, joy, and peace.

Everything you've ever hoped for is within reach for you. Your needs are only a decision away.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Justice

A legal situation can feel scary, but don't worry too much, Taurus. This is going to turn out fine for you.

A situation may push you to your limits, but right does not need a defense. Truth speaks for itself.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Star

There are days when you simply can not connect with a friend. Phone tag and text messages left on read can have you wondering if your voice will ever be heard.

Turn inwardly, Gemini. Pray about your problems. You will find out soon enough that the universe gives generously to anyone who asks for wisdom and is willing to listen.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

When it's your turn to stop being in the limelight it's a huge relief. You didn't like to be the center of attention anyway. You prefer to let others gain attention and be recognized for all their hard work.

You don't mind receiving credit when it is due to you. However, you feel much better when you can take a step back and observe the world from a distance.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

Something has become less and less recognizable to you. A situation has altered. A person has changed.

Certain things have felt out of sorts, and for so long you could not put your finger on it. But, soon you will know where the trouble lies. Things that are hidden come to the light soon enough.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

No one has to tell you right from wrong. You can tell when something is not working and you may even have input on how to fix the problem.

It's this type of wisdom that you need to share with others. You have learned from experience, and now you have gone from student to teacher.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

You could use some positive news, Libra, and you are going to get it.

You are going to get some sort of a message related to a job or maybe about money. Someone may have good news about a refund or an expense you owe being reduced.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

You have been betrayed, and it hurts, doesn't it, Scorpio? You have to heal and no bandaid is going to make this pain go away. You need time and patience — with yourself and from others.

When you have been hurt so much by someone you love, it feels like defeat. It will take time for your heart to be whole again.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Instinctively you know what you are supposed to do at this point in time. You have all your awareness. You are sensing things now and you can tell what you need to do with your emotional energy.

Keep yourself rested and hydrated so that your mental and spiritual clarity continues to sharpen. Your soul speaks, and it's time to listen.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

You have all this support for your goals, and it's going to translate into something wonderful: wealth.

You may experience wealth in a variety of ways — spiritual wealth, emotional blessings, and yes, even love of what you do and love of your newfound purpose.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups, reversed

No hard feelings, they say. But deep down inside you are topsy-turvy over a matter that did not work out the way you had hoped.

You may feel like shoving your emotions down with some ice cream or just zipping up to keep quiet. It's better to vent if you can, Aquarius.

A good friend will be there and understand what you are going through. So process what you need to instead of ignoring it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Death

All good things must come to an end, but the good news is that so do bad things. You're at this crossroads, Pisces, where you get to choose what you want and what you don't want anymore.

You have this amazing ability to draw someone into your world, but this requires room to grow. So, something may need to break away so that you can bond with a new thing in your life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.