Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For May 24, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Tuesday, May 24, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology using the Major and Minor Arcana.

The Sun is in Gemini, and the Moon will be in Aries for the next few days.

The day's numerology is an 8, the Powerhouse, and this encourages us to reach beyond our weaknesses to find that inner strength.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

That's how you were raised, and a part of you may believe there's some merit to the olden days. You may find yourself longing for times past when things were simpler.

But, Aries, you and progressive sensibility may not really believe in your heart that this is the case. A moment of melancholy is enjoyable, but not necessarily lasting for you today.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Are you getting comfortable with something you ought not to tolerate, Taurus?

You have been letting certain things slide, but you know that you should not do this any longer. It's time to draw a line in the sand.

A boundary needs to be set, and it can happen this week.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

You know when someone isn't being 100 percent truthful to you. So, when you hear them saying a thing that's not rooted in fact, a part of you will feel your skin crawl with a desire to correct them.

And, you will. Just be a little kind with the facts. The goal is to help people see, not to diminish their spirits in the process — no matter how foolish they feel in the moment.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

You see beyond the veil, Cancer. There's a moment when insight flashes and gives you a vision of what is and what could be. Your dreams are easier to interpret.

You sense what others say without them even telling you. There's a psychic element to you today, and you should not resist exploring why your third eye has opened up for you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Everything must be measured against pros and cons. The truth is that you can take action without really knowing what you're getting into, and it can be fun to try, but how prepared will you be to carry it through?

Even if you don't have all you need to assess your current situation, do a little bit of investigation to whet your mind and keep your awareness sharp.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

You are feeling the weight of the world on your shoulders, Virgo. And despite your never-ending energy, there are moments when you do get tired and need a break from it all.

Today, permit yourself a moment of humanness. You don't have to be everything to everyone at all times. Sometimes you just need some time to yourself.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You aren't afraid of a good argument when it is necessary, Libra.

Today, you are sure to sharpen the blade of truth to help bring light to a problem. You'll be dissecting light from dark. And, where something has been less than honest, you'll figure it out in a matter of time.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

A person's ability to take the lead may seem to be waning, and this is where you can step up to the plate to help where you can.

The normal process of change is here. People outgrow their role, and others, like yourself, eventually grow into it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

Finances are looking up, Sagittarius. You are in a good position now. And, better yet, things are going to continue to improve.

There are few moments in time when you can say that you finally feel safe and free from monetary harm, but this is one of those months!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

When you know your purpose in life, you feel it down to who you are. You have a wonderful ability to sense things from a mile away right now, and this gives you permission to make choices. You have a lot of courage in your heart, and nothing can stop you from fulfilling your dreams.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Inner faith and determination are growing. For a while, you were timid and shy but look at you growing into the person you were meant to be.

You are walking the path that is destined for you. When you're where you are supposed to be, life feels good.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Change happens every day. There are things that you may feel like you need to do and that others resist.

This creates a great divide between you and others and ultimately results in unresolvable tension. Do you need to go your separate ways? Perhaps a compromise is possible, but if it isn't, talk about it.

