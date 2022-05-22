The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes The Week Of May 23 - 29, 2022

Each zodiac sign's weekly rough horoscope forecast is here for the week of May 23, 2022 - May 29, 2022.

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Gemini. This week we start with the Moon in Pisces.

So which three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes starting the week of May 23, 2022?

What will really be quite noticeable for many of us during the week of May 23 - 29 is the exorbitant amount of intense energy being spent and its hostile delivery.

So many people are feeling very nervous this week, and each individual wants to express their nervous energy in different ways.

Some of those zodiac signs will be and can be very creative. At the same time, much of the palpable energy will belong to the nervous bullies and neurotic control freaks.

We have many Aries transits and just as many Pluto events coming our way, and this means that everything we do will have an undercurrent of 'need.' Our neediness implies that we feel we are in a deficit of something that we lack something and so, to compensate, we try extra hard, and for some that have nothing to do with being polite.

This is the week where many of us are compelled to succeed, though 'success' is something that is defined by the individual, in this case. There is no 'for the people' here, nor is there the thought of doing something for the good of all; nope, this week goes to the ones who force themselves to the top so they can grab whatever is there and run like hell, happy that they were able to procure a victory.

All this Aries energy means three zodiac signs will be having rough horoscopes the week of May 23, 2022.

And for Aries, Capricorn, and Scorpio, the intensity hits hardest through May 29, 2022.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You will be feeling extraordinarily competitive this week, Aries, as you feel very insecure about certain things in your life and wish to right them by overdoing your actions. You are in such a need to prove who you are today that it might border on comical to those who happen to see you in action.

It's all about the over-compensation for you, yet you don't see it that way.

You are compelled to show those you work with that you are relevant and important. You'll utilize some of that Aries warrior-power to convince people that you are irreplaceable.

However, you need to pull back a bit, as you will come off as too pushy and perhaps a little sad for trying as hard as you will. There are no subtle moves here, and you might want to rethink how you will play your next card.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You have absolutely no poker-face this week, Scorpio, as you let everyone in your life know that you are upset with something and that it's all their fault. The blame game is big with you during the week, and it doesn't seem to let up until the latter part of the week.

You are not about to take responsibility for anything this week. You are admirable, in so much as you definitely do believe in yourself, and while that's a good thing, it's off base when you happen to simultaneously be wrong.

That's what makes this week tough for you; you have misinterpreted some information, and now you're unwilling to see it for what it really is.

Your frustration makes you focus on the flaws of others, which leads to you blaming others for the mistakes you, yourself, make.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

For some reason, you are in one of the headspace where you feel like you're being taken advantage of by people at work, and because the transits are so manipulative and hostile this week, you'll be using that hostile energy to get people to back away from you.

You are generally pretty amicable, that is until you feel you are being used or mistreated, and that's what's going to get your goat during the week.

You can't help but feel that someone is making a fool out of you, and while you might laugh that off on any other day, this week seems to snowball into your feelings of paranoia and defense.

You will feel the need to defend yourself all week long, simply because you can't shake the feeling that people are plotting your demise behind your back.

