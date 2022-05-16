Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For May 17, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Tuesday, May 17, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology using the Major and Minor Arcana.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Tower

A situation spells trouble today, and it could catch you off guard if you're not paying attention.

The good news is that whatever starts suddenly ends the same way. You may not like the disruption, but it won't last long.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Sometimes people can bring a bit of drama into your life. Today, expect a few messy mishaps involving other individuals who can throw off your schedule.

But an inconvenience can also become an opportunity. If you use this moment wisely, you'll find yourself the recipient of a nice piece of wisdom.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

It's good to be reflective and quiet. What a peaceful day you can have, Gemini if you use your time wisely.

Everything can fall into place for you when you let yourself sit still and give things over to the universe.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

You are at the top of a problem and soon it will be smooth sailing.

Climbing any mountain always feels hardest when you're closest to the peak. You're going to find that as you hold out

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Tarot: Three of Wands

You can create something beautiful today. Don't let the day go by without adding a little bit of flare into it.

You are a dynamic person with an eye for that little bit of extra that brings oomph into the world. So, why not use it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

There's something changing you don't know or can't see, and you may be able to sense it.

While this does not have to be a bad thing, it can be your senses alerting you to opportunities in the works.

So, work hard, Virgo, so when a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity comes your way, you can jump on it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

You are in a position of authority to make something happen. Don't delegate your power to someone else.

Use it. You care for others and what happens to them. The ability to call the shots could not be in better hands.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

You have earned a good reputation for yourself. You have worked hard to be that person people can trust and who is able to get things done.

You have been working diligently to maintain this trait. You are like no one else, and it's OK to be confident in your amazingness.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: King of Swords

You are thinking about how to solve a problem, and guess what, Sagittarius? You will.

You have been mulling over this idea for a little while, and all things are going to be perfect. That good feeling of confidence you have inside of yourself is golden.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

You know how to manage your time.

And, yes, you procrastinate like everyone else, but you know if you get back into the routine and start over again, this will improve. Progress, not perfection.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The World

Life hands you lemons, so make lemonade. Even though this moment feels like nothing but hardships and challenges, it's more than that.

This is you becoming an overcomer, thriving and arriving like a phoenix on the other side.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

You are diligent at work, learning a new skill.

You may need to study a little longer to master all you need to learn; but once you have a few weeks under your belt, you'll find yourself in a much better position.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.