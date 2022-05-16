Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For May 17, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on May 16, 2022
Your one card tarot reading is here for Tuesday, May 17, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology using the Major and Minor Arcana.
RELATED: The Luckiest Day Of The Week For All Zodiac Signs, May 16 - May 22, 2022
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: The Tower
A situation spells trouble today, and it could catch you off guard if you're not paying attention.
The good news is that whatever starts suddenly ends the same way. You may not like the disruption, but it won't last long.
RELATED: The 10 Best & Worst Personality Traits Of The Aries Zodiac Sign
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles
Sometimes people can bring a bit of drama into your life. Today, expect a few messy mishaps involving other individuals who can throw off your schedule.
But an inconvenience can also become an opportunity. If you use this moment wisely, you'll find yourself the recipient of a nice piece of wisdom.
RELATED: Why Taurus Is So Possessive
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: Seven of Wands
It's good to be reflective and quiet. What a peaceful day you can have, Gemini if you use your time wisely.
Everything can fall into place for you when you let yourself sit still and give things over to the universe.
RELATED: 5 Reasons Geminis Are The EASIEST Sign To Fall In Love With
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: The Chariot
You are at the top of a problem and soon it will be smooth sailing.
Climbing any mountain always feels hardest when you're closest to the peak. You're going to find that as you hold out
RELATED: Which Life Path Number Is The Perfect Love Match For A Cancer Zodiac Sign
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
The Tarot: Three of Wands
You can create something beautiful today. Don't let the day go by without adding a little bit of flare into it.
You are a dynamic person with an eye for that little bit of extra that brings oomph into the world. So, why not use it.
RELATED: Why Are Leos So Lonely?
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: The Moon
There's something changing you don't know or can't see, and you may be able to sense it.
While this does not have to be a bad thing, it can be your senses alerting you to opportunities in the works.
So, work hard, Virgo, so when a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity comes your way, you can jump on it.
RELATED: What Makes Virgo Unique?
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: King of Pentacles
You are in a position of authority to make something happen. Don't delegate your power to someone else.
Use it. You care for others and what happens to them. The ability to call the shots could not be in better hands.
RELATED: Libra Dark Side: Bad & Negative Traits Of The Libra Zodiac Sign
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles
You have earned a good reputation for yourself. You have worked hard to be that person people can trust and who is able to get things done.
You have been working diligently to maintain this trait. You are like no one else, and it's OK to be confident in your amazingness.
RELATED: Why Are Scorpios So Secretive?
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: King of Swords
Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!
You are thinking about how to solve a problem, and guess what, Sagittarius? You will.
You have been mulling over this idea for a little while, and all things are going to be perfect. That good feeling of confidence you have inside of yourself is golden.
RELATED: Why Are Sagittarius Zodiac Signs So Brutally Honest
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: Four of Wands
Related Stories From YourTango:
You know how to manage your time.
And, yes, you procrastinate like everyone else, but you know if you get back into the routine and start over again, this will improve. Progress, not perfection.
RELATED: What To Do When A Capricorn Ignores You
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: The World
Life hands you lemons, so make lemonade. Even though this moment feels like nothing but hardships and challenges, it's more than that.
This is you becoming an overcomer, thriving and arriving like a phoenix on the other side.
RELATED: 6 Zodiac Signs That Are Aquarius Soulmates
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles
You are diligent at work, learning a new skill.
You may need to study a little longer to master all you need to learn; but once you have a few weeks under your belt, you'll find yourself in a much better position.
RELATED: How To Get A Pisces To Fall In Love, Per Astrology
More for You on YourTango:
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.