The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, May 16, 2022

Aries

Aries, love matures you. There are so many valuable lessons you've learned this year about love and relationships.

Instead of rushing forward with the desires of a child, you see your love life with wisdom and purpose.

Taurus

Taurus, love always puts your reputation on the line. When you give your heart to someone you want that person to cherish it.

And as you show your loyalty and concern for others, they learn to trust you to be that person they can come to no matter what.

Gemini

Gemini, it takes time to understand what love really is. You have experience in relationships.

But with each heartbreak and time where you feel like you couldn't be happier, you're learning to understand what love is and also what love is not.

Cancer

Cancer, you share bits of yourself, but now it's time to go a little deeper.

Perhaps your relationship has reached that place where you can open up and reveal things inside of your heart.

You may not have thought you'd ever be this transparent again. But, look at you, Cancer ... learning to be trusting again.

Leo

Leo, you're ready to commit and to take things to the next level with the right person.

Now is the time to set your standards high, and not to lower them. You may have to wait to meet that perfect match, but you'll find that it's so worth it when everything clicks into place.

Virgo

Virgo, sometimes you just need a little bit of space when it comes to love. It's wonderful to be with the person you care for, but there's also some good to be by yourself when you can.

Today, a break may be necessary, and when you are back around your loved ones, you'll be ready to give much more generously because your own love cup has refilled.

Libra

Libra, plan your romantic life ahead of time. It may seem to be unromantic when you take the spontaneity out of a relationship.

But, think of all the anticipation for the future you'll have when you know a date night is coming with someone you miss and want to be around. So worth it!

Scorpio

Scorpio, are you thinking about starting a family? The responsibilities of a growing family home seem to be on your shoulders right now.

There are lots of important questions you need to ask your partner before making any life-changing decisions.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, there's an important conversation you are ready to have with your mate.

You might have not found the perfect time, but this week you may find that there's a little window of opportunity that opens for you. You're able to speak up and get your point across — in your favor.

Capricorn

Capricorn, you may find out that you need to spend a little money to help a friend out of a jam.

You might be feeling pinched on funds, but without some creative thinking, you may be able to pull it off to get them what they need in a pinch.

Aquarius

Aquarius, you are the bigger person today when it comes to your romantic relationship. You have may feel like you're the only adult in the room, but this could be based on the transitions you recently have had to go through.

There's a lot going on and you just have to rise to the occasion and be the person that you know you can be.

Pisces

Pisces, it's hard not to let someone push your buttons when they have found them and think it's cute to make you mad. You may need to let them know a little more firmly how their jokes make you feel.

It's unfair to be in a position where you have to say you don't enjoy what they think is pure fun. But, if you don't stand up for yourself, who will?

