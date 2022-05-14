The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want To Power More Than Love During The Moon In Scorpio, May 14 - 16, 2022

There are many 'side effects' that come with the Moon in Scorpio, and May 14 - 16, we will get to experience a few of them, namely an overwhelming fear of being either abandoned or betrayed.

When a person allows themselves to fall too deep into this dark and scary place, it can manifest as both a fear of love itself and the desire to focus more on what gives the person strength, rather than dread.

And so, during Moon in Scorpio, we may end up thinking of love as something that weakens us, which may make us turn to something that gives us strength instead.

Power, by definition, means: "the capacity or ability to direct or influence the behavior of others or the course of events." When a person strives to be powerful, or to have power, what they really desire is control.

What they control is up to the individual, but what is known is that if we can't control what happens to us in love, at least we can lean towards having power, so that we can control something else ... anything else. Possibly our own selves.

Moon in Scorpio doesn't just bring out the control freaks, it brings out the need to be a control freak. If we have felt that we've given away our power in the past, this transit lets us know that the present is NOT the past and that all change depends on the now moment.

The true power is in recognizing that the present moment is the only reality that exists. And if we are put off by love and do not wish to deal with all of its trials and tribulations, then this is the time — for some zodiac signs — to focus on the power of the moment, rather than on the hopes, dreams, disappointments, and fears of love.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You are a die-hard when it comes to loyalty and devotion, and when you fall in love, it's forever until, of course, the love of your life does you wrong. Betrayal does not feel good for anyone, but when you, Aries, are betrayed, you immediately want to focus on something stronger than the weakness and vulnerability that you've been made to feel.

During Moon in Scorpio, you'll feel the urge to wipe out your past and start again; you will not go down with this ship, no matter how disastrous your previous romantic situation was.

You will rise above because you are the strongest person you know, and the power rush that you get from knowing that you'll survive gives you a thrill. Let them try and take you down — there's no way you can be lessened at this point. Your power lies in your ability to see past the heartache; you will survive, live and thrive.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You were born into this world with more courage than anyone else. Your life has been one example of confidence after the other; you mean well and you've always expected the best treatment. After all, you get what you give, right? Not always.

You've been kicked around by love, as it seems love has got its own set of rules.

You've been betrayed and cheated on and that's built a certain callous in you; you don't trust as easily and you are wary of people who try to get 'too' close.

You crave power rather than love, at this point in your life, because it's so much more satisfying than waiting around to be hurt. Moon in Scorpio stirs up a need in you to drum up even more power as it feels so good to finally be in control. You aren't a bully or unreasonable with your power, either. You know how to direct your energy towards that which makes you happy in this life.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You are no stranger to control or to power, and of course, you are the prime example of a person who's been betrayed and has grown to distrust situations of love.

You can admit that love is a perfectly wonderful thing — for someone else, and while you may dabble in it here or there, you can't be bothered by the emotional holocaust that it stirs up in your heart.

It's not for you. What is for you, is power. Control. Influence. You want to know the outcome.

You are not satisfied with something that is 'iffy', because 'iffy' means that you could get stabbed in the back if you're not paying attention.

Moon in Scorpio brings all of this front and center, and you are more than happy to go the route of the lonely but powerful wanderer.

You are the person who wishes to control your own life, and when you finally get a chance to be in charge, you rule supreme.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.