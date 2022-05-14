Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For May 15, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Sunday, May 15, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology using the Major and Minor Arcana.

Life can be tough at times, and we notice this when we have a daily tarot card reading that probes into our emotions and reveals we have been thinking about life too much.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio. The Sun is in Taurus. Today, we have an 8 energy, per numerology. And just before the eclipse tomorrow, it's time to set an intention about the future.

What does this mean for your zodiac sign, according to the card you received? Read on to find out.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, May 15, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Aries, you are the problem solver today. You have a little ace in your pocket that can make even the hardest time seem easy. While it is not as simple as it looks to an outsider, you won't let on.

You are going to do so well, that even you will wonder how in the world did you get past all the drama today!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

You need a good friend and a big hug, Taurus. You have been working too hard lately, and now it's time for you to get some much-needed love and attention.

It's OK for you to feel needy today. You don't often, so for now, don't be hard on yourself. Give yourself a pass. You're human too.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

You are being indecisive. Call it your twin-trait or just chalk it up to being unsure about the future.

The truth is that you don't want to make a mistake right now, and that's normal. But what if you do, Gemini. You're pretty smart. You'll figure it out.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

There are a lot of moving parts here, and it can feel chaotic, to say the least. You have to go with the flow, but when life feels more like a hurricane, it's easier said than done.

You need to take time to manage your emotions when you feel like the universe is out of control. You're doing a great job, though Cancer. If no one else has told you yet, You're doing better than most.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

You are always in the spotlight, and people notice you even when you don't want to be noticed. So, today, you'll push back and take the back seat.

It will feel good to let someone else take the heat for all that the world needs. You get lost in your thoughts instead. You don't need to always be the center of attention.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

There are a few things that need your love and tender attention. You have a project you want to get done. So, this may require a bit more elbow grease from you, and of course, more time to get it all just right.

You're up for the challenge, as always, Virgo. And when it's all finished, you will see just how perfectly you can put things into place.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

You have something good coming to you. You may think it's all just good luck, but don't underestimate the power of your hard work and effort.

You have been doing double duty, and that's why it's YOU who gets the prize at the end of this journey. But, because you are kind and generous, you'll share it with others. That's how you do.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

You have a lot of emotional energy going on. Part of it is nervous energy. The other part of it is straight anticipation.

You have been thinking, and overthinking, and now it's time to push yourself forward to a goal. You may feel a lot more than you expected to, but don't let yourself get too caught up in the feels if you're sure this is what you want.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

You have the right words to say. And, you're blunt, bold, and honest. These are the traits people come to you for. You are respected and trusted because you do not hold back when you need to tell the truth. This is your super power today, Sag. So, no holding back.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Someone is stirring the pot and causing a bit of trouble. It could be that you're life is super interesting to the onlookers and they wonder what you have going on. You may be the center of a person's gossip, and it could bug you to think that you're being talked about. But, you know what they say, good or bad, as long as you're being spoken of, you're like a celebrity.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Are you thinking that there's something better out there? The problem is when you think that your love life would be best with someone else when you're with someone it's a prescription for trouble. It might be wise to tie up loose ends where you are now instead of cheating and then finding yourself in the center of guilt.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

You have believed something that you thought could be real, but deep down inside you knew it was a fantasy. Fantasies can be nice when they are not harmful. But, now it's time to wake up from the dream and realize the truth is what will set you free.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.