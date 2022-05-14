The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, May 15, 2022

Your daily horoscope for May 15, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Sunday.

The Moon is in Scorpio. The energy builds, and for some zodiac signs, the outcome is anger.

Anger is a purifying fire at this time, and for those who feel it consider yourself lucky.

This is a powerfully intense time as the eclipse season ramps up, and not only that there is Mercury retrograde.

On Sunday, some of us feel wound up and the cure is a big release. Hence why this Full Moon and lunar eclipse are so revealing. It shows the fray in areas of our lives we need to pay attention to.

What needs to go. What needs to continue. And, what should remain the same.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, May 15, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Stay discrete, Aries. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your house of secrets. And, the intensity of someone not knowing what you're up to can push buttons and cause someone to pry into your things. So, be a step ahead. Don't give anyone an opportunity.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Be loyal, Taurus. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your house of commitment. You know what you want, and love can be funny at times. There are good moments, but there can also be learning curves. Your character is what always shines.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Do the right thing, Gemini. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your house of health. It's time to do things that you know you have been putting off. Doctor appointments, taking vitamins, and even getting back to the gym — all the things that are good for you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Think about what you love, Cancer. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your house of creativity. Start envisioning things in the way you'd like for them to be. You have so many ideas. Start implementing them.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's time to focus on growth, Leo. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your house of home. What do you want your place to look like? Are you interested in cozy surroundings or something that gives you a sense of peace when you walk through the door? Focus on that and get started.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Say what you know needs to be said, Virgo. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your house of communication. It's not easy to speak about what you're feeling. So, if you can't do it right now, write your thoughts down. Journal. Then, revisit your words later to inspire you toward courage.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Spend, it's OK, Libra. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your house of money. You earn what you have, and if you've been responsible enjoy yourself. A little gift or splurge on something you really want is never a bad thing.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Know yourself, Scorpio. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your house of identity. You have some changes you'd like to make. But reinventing yourself isn't easy. You have to think this through to decide which area of your life you want to focus on first. Then, do that.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Watch out for fake friends, Sagittarius. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your house of hidden enemies. You have one or two, but so does everyone else. What matters is that you don't let anyone get under your skin. You're way too good for that.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You have a circle of love around you, Capricorn. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your house of friendships. Cherish these moments and relationships. In fact, be sure to let people know you love them — just because.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

What do you want in the future, Aquarius? The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your house of career. You have big goals and dreams. These types of days encourage you to take risks even if that means throwing your resume out there to see what happens. You never know. A phone call could be in your future that invites you to interview for what you applied for.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

There's so much to learn, Pisces. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your house of higher learning. It's never too late to go back to school. But, if you can't do that right now, dive into a good book. Be your own Renaissance person!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.