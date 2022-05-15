The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, May 16, 2022

Your daily horoscope for May 16, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Monday.

The monthly Full Moon is here, and with it comes the second lunar eclipse of the year arrives.

Today's Full Moon Lunar Eclipse is in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, which can bring out secrets for some zodiac signs.

There is also the possibility of control and power issues rising to the surface, that you may have known were there from the start.

This Full Moon begs for change, and there can be chaos to motivate that toward happening due to Uranus also being involved.

So, if you have one of those 'this can't go on anymore' moments. You are picking up the intensity of the day.

How does this effect your zodiac sign, particularly? Read on.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, May 16, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You are ready for change, and it's not going to be easy. But, some things must come to the light because it's time to resolve them. The solar eclipse in Scorpio activates your sector of secrets.

It's never comfortable discussing things that people perceive as taboo or embarrassing. But, you're ready to be free from the past, and so you'll address it without much resistance. So healing for you!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You are ready for someone to enter your life, Taurus. And this is the moment you've been waiting for. The solar eclipse in Scorpio activates your sector of commitments and partnerships.

If you're single, you may meet someone special as the next few months bring increasing energy into your love life. Married? Your partner may finally change in the way that you needed to bring you closer together. Compromise!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You know what you need to do, and now it's time for you to do it. The solar eclipse in Scorpio activates your sector of health. You have a goal in mind, and you know you can reach it.

The obstacles to taking that time to work out or prepare healthy meals becomes a burning passion and not something you just want.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You have big ideas, and you have the talent to do them. So, now Cancer it's your time to shine. The solar eclipse in Scorpio activates your sector of creativity.

You are ready to take pen to paper or to buy some paint and color your home in a new shade. There are so many things you'd like to do to improve them. Your imagination comes alive; such an exciting time for you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You don't need to wander far from where you are to have fun. It's OK to be a homebody today. The solar eclipse in Scorpio activates your sector of home and family.

Use this time to bond, to grow closer to the people you love most. If you've not had time for yourself, perhaps today can begin a period of more rest and rejuvenation for you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You have something important to say. And, you are going to be heard, Virgo. The solar eclipse in Scorpio activates your sector of communication.

This is the time when words flow. You're able to dig deeply into your mind and bring mental force to the surface. This is a wonderful time for research, planning, and writing.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You need to make a little more cash, and soon you'll have an opportunity here for you to take advantage of. The solar eclipse in Scorpio activates your sector of money.

You are going to have an influx of paid opportunities come your way. You might be able to cherry-pick and turn a few of them down.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You are ready to grow in a big way, and now all eyes are on you, Scorpio. The solar eclipse in Scorpio activates your sector of personal development. There's no better time to set a brand new goal that excites you and even scares you a little bit. The universe is pushing you toward your dreams. Nothing is off the table if you really want it. You are here to meet your fate and to fulfill your destiny.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You can tell when someone is for you, and now you can tell when someone is against you. The solar eclipse in Scorpio activates your sector of hidden enemies.

People show you who they are if you're paying close enough attention. You'll spot the fake people, but you'll also tell who is genuinely there for you and who is not.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You have someone in your corner, and when you were feeling alone, suddenly a new relationship appears in your life.

And, it's a person you enjoy speaking with. The solar eclipse in Scorpio activates your sector of friendships. And when this happens, you'll want to socialize. You never know who you'll cross paths with and where things just click.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You work hard, and now you may get the recognition you deserve. The solar eclipse in Scorpio activates your sector of career.

This is the time to work a little harder and if you feel like you. ought to stay after work, take on a few assignments more, then do what feels right in your heart. It will pay off for you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's never too late to learn something new. And, even if you're not going to go back to school, life is a wonderful teacher.

The solar eclipse in Scorpio activates your sector of education, and learning is a priority for you. You can gain knowledge from a book, from an online course, or even while binge-watching your favorite documentary shows.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.