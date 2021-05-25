3 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Change After The Lunar Eclipse In Sagittarius On May 26, 2021

Eclipses bring powerful change when you least expect it. And, the May 26th, 2021, Total Lunar Eclipse in Sagittarius will affect three zodiac signs whose love lives will never be the same.

"Once upon a time I was falling in love

But now I'm only falling apart

Nothing I can say

A total eclipse of the heart"

Remember that song? Fun to hear such a thing said so poetically, and then there's the reality of such an eclipse and its cosmic effect on our love lives.

The May 26th, 2021 Total Lunar eclipse in Sagittarius will change relationships for three zodiac signs.

Cancer, Libra, and Scorpio will feel the impact of the supermoon's lunar ecliptic power the most.

Does the Lunar Eclipse really have a say in what happens, when it comes to our hearts? Can the Full Super Moon in Sagittarius really influence our romantic lives? The answer to those questions would be...yes.

Coming this Wednesday, May 26, we are due to feel the truth of this, as we are most certainly going to witness the Total Lunar Eclipse Full Moon in Sagittarius.

For some, this will wreak havoc, and for others, it will be an eye-opening experience.

What we can all agree upon is that this eclipse also happens to fall between two retrograde systems - first, we're now in Saturn retrograde, and by Saturday the 29th, we'll be hit with our old friend Mercury retrograde...so it's not your ordinary Full Super Moon Eclipse - it's a power-packed, emotional roller coaster event that has the potential to change lives.

Romantically speaking, for some signs, it's going to be a doozy.

Which signs stand to see those life-changing results as a side effect of the Supermoon Lunar Eclipse on May 26?

Here are the three zodiac signs whose relationships will change after the Supermoon Total Lunar Eclipse in Sagittarius arrives on May 26th, 2021:

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You are an emotionally charged being, Cancer - you take everything to heart and feel everything very deeply.

You may be good at hiding it from others, but the truth is, you're an extremely sensitive person who also just happens to be hyper-reactive to the cosmic events that happen to us all, within a lifetime.

What's heading your way is an ending - that is what the Lunar Eclipse brings you, and while all endings can be somewhat traumatic, this ending is one that you may well deserve.

There is someone who is taking advantage of you, and that person is very likely someone whom you are intimate with - on just about every level.

You trust them, yet you've seen again and again how that person really doesn't come through with the stuff you actually need in a romantic relationship.

While eclipses are dramatic and over the top in terms of their emotional effect on us, this one will hit you in such a way that you'll feel like you're suddenly waking up from a coma.

After this eclipse, the ball is going to be in your court, Cancer, and that means you'll have a choice: can you go on with this person who really doesn't make you happy?

Or, will you slink back into the same patterns and just let it continue on? This will be up to you. What you choose to do at this point will affect the rest of your life.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You have always been affected by the Moon Madness that is the Full Moon, but when this Full Moon is also in Total Lunar Eclipse, it's an even stranger story, and for you - the 'well-balanced' Libra, you may really get a chance to see those scales go up and down.

What's going to become obvious is that you do not know what you're doing, when it comes to your present relationship.

You might have thought it was all green lights, but this eclipse is about to shine some bright white light down to reveal just how little you know about your partner - and why you may not really want to be with them.

It's not them - it's YOU, Libra. Maybe you're just not ready.

Maybe you really aren't up for commitment - and because you're always one to people-please, you've never confronted this idea, meaning you've been leading this person on. You have no intention whatsoever of committing to this person, so why keep them hanging on?

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

What you want is true love, just like the rest of us Earthlings, however, the person you're with right now is not that person, and the realization of this is going to smack you upside the head.

The Moon is passing through the shadow of the Earth - that's big stuff. And in your case, it means that your own shadows will be revealed to you, and in those shadows, you will see that your feelings for the person you call 'partner' are pretty dull. You don't love this person, and when you come to terms with that reality - there's your game changer.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Here's where your love life really gets put to the challenge. The good part - it's going to get better. Why? Because you are going to have the honor of witnessing your partner come through for you with flying colors.

What this means is this: you are about to go through something that could take a toll on you - perhaps your health, or your actual physical body...aches, pains, complaints...the kind of stuff that makes a lesser person bolt for the door when they realize they may have to help.

"Through sickness as in health" is a real test for long-term relationships - can one partner be there for the other?

In your case, oh yes. Yes, yes, yes. You're a physical person, and sometimes physical people come with body pains that last a lifetime.

You may be one of them. You will be experiencing some depression and somebody pain during this week, and your attitude will be hard to deal with.

Who is there to deal with it? Who is there to support you, time after time? Who is in your life that has the stamina to deal with your moods, your aches, your complaints, and your insistent behavior?

Well, your loving and loyal partner, of course. Yes - the biggest revelation that this Lunar Eclipse is going to bring you is the certain knowledge that your partner is not going to leave you - no matter what. Your partner believes in you, and that is worth everything in the world - because it's true.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.