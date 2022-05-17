The 3 Zodiac Signs With Best Horoscopes On Wednesday, May 18, 2022 

The best horoscopes are here for three zodiac signs starting Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

As the astrological tides continue to churn on Wednesday, it is best to not let the doubt or fear wash away the dreams that you are trying to step into.

There is always a path ahead but at times confusion or your old wounding can set in making it seem like it has disappeared.

Today the task lies within staying true to yourself and your dreams even if the path momentarily vanishes.

The Moon changes zodiac signs today from the seeker Sagittarius into industrious Capricorn.

This makes you more able to deal with the practical aspects of change and what the Lunar Eclipse brought up just a few days ago.

The day's energy brings out the best horoscopes for three zodiac signs: Pisces, Cancer, and Aquarius.

It is easy to give into challenges but doing so does not accomplish anything other than putting off what you will eventually have to do later.

There is some beautiful energy present early in the day when the Sagittarius Moon creates a dreamy and relaxed energy with Neptune in Pisces.

This should start the day off feeling very hopeful about what you want to address today whether it is something small or a bigger life change.

This is supported by the Moon in Sagittarius aligning with Saturn in Aquarius prompting you to get focused and organized about what needs to be done now to see the results that you are desiring.

Once the Moon moves into Capricorn the energy changes from one of just dreaming to reflecting on what action you can take to get things in motion.

Do not lose what matters most to you today and instead look at the small steps that you can take to feel like you are making progress.

Doing nothing guarantees nothing changes and at this moment whether you are trying to build up the courage to plan that solo trip you have been dreaming of or instilling boundaries within an important relationship, it is time to do something.

Because even the smallest step forward can often change everything.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With Best Horoscopes On Wednesday, May 18, 2022

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Neptune is the planet that rules unconditional love, dreams, and fantasy. Currently, at home in your sign of Pisces, Neptune is trying to dissolve the boundaries that have kept you from thinking bigger than you were told was possible.

This is what lets in your greater purpose and the ability to feel like you are free to create and explore the life that you have dreamed of.

Today Neptune in Pisces will connect with the Moon in Sagittarius and Mars in Pisces. This is when you can start seeing a way ahead in your life. Pisces are the dreamers of the zodiac, so no one quite imagines things like you do. You often get stuck though on how to make those dreams a reality.

In this energy Mars will be tuned into your essence which will allow you to find your own path and not the one that anyone else has ever taken.

This is because you just do things differently, usually without even meaning to. But this is also your path and calling. There is no worn path for you to follow, instead, it is about you creating the one that feels right to you, and today you will be able to do just that.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

It has been an interesting time for you Cancer. There is a lot going on in your life right now, but it just may not automatically appear that way to others. It is also something that you can go in your shell over a bit too.

If it does not seem to be appearing as pressing at this moment, then it may seem like you can avoid it altogether.

But deep down you cannot. Hopefully, you know this as things have already come too far to return from. Today’s energy will have the Moon moving through Capricorn as of midmorning which will throw some focus on how you have been feeling.

This ties in with you learning to put your needs first, above even those that you care about. Life is not meant to be lived in a self-sacrificing state, but a big part of that is learning to validate your own feelings.

Today’s Capricorn Moon will bring up a lot of the feelings and emotions that came up during the Lunar Eclipse a few days ago.

This would have brought up themes around how you express yourself with those that are in your circle. Any limitations or feelings you have about pretending to be someone other than you are would have been revealed.

But using today to get back in touch with your true feelings is the first step in making sure that you are creating a life in which people are truly showing up for you versus the person you thought you had to be for them.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

It is not your zodiac season anymore but with Saturn the Lord of Time and Karma still strolling through your sign, life will still be delivering a few surprises.

Today Saturn in your sign briefly crosses path with the Sagittarius Moon creating a feeling of realizing that you are long overdue for something. This will be tied to expressing your truth and the action that you chose to take because of it.

The alignment of Saturn and the Moon brings about the ability to set some clear boundaries as well as to override a few of your own that has kept you from really embracing your authentic energy.

Make sure that you release any need to care what others think of you or the pressure to uphold any personas that have been attached to you such as ‘the good girl’ or ‘the one who is always there.’

This next chapter of your life will require that you upset a few people to truly embrace your truth and genuinely heal some of the wounds that have kept you back. Just remember those people who truly are part of your tribe will always be there and if they are not, then it is not really a loss anyway.

