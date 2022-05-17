What makes this such an excellent day for love and one of the luckiest days of the week for three zodiac signs?

On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, romance lies in the fact that one of the residing transits, Moon square Neptune, gives us the ability to dream big — with our romantic partner.

This isn't always the case; we don't always agree on everything and sometimes that causes difficulties. Compromise is usually the answer, and even that takes strength.

Alas, today doesn't call for compromise because it's not needed. Today is the day when you and you're beloved just agree on everything including the big ideas.

Some couples base their entire relationship on conflict; you'll see this in many married couples.

They fight with each other almost nonstop, as if that's what keeps them alive. To an outsider, it looks like hell; who would ever want to live like that, always fighting, always bickering at each other?

And yet, this seems to be so much of the way of the world. You get into a solid, committed relationship and you spend the rest of your lives together, arguing and taunting each other as if this is what marriage must inevitably become.

Fortunately, if you are one of the mentioned signs below, you will not have this experience; you and your loved one will be practically gleeful today. You both share the same goals, and you express it.

You both share the same values, and you go over them. It's refreshing and lovely to think that you and your partner will have virtually ZERO problems today. I say grab the moment and live it to its fullest. Enjoy the day, signs!

The 3 Zodiac Signs Luckiest In Love On Wednesday, May 18, 2022:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You're lucky in love today because you feel that your partner finally gets you. And in your head, you're a lot to take in, so for someone to understand you as you believe they finally do, it's phenomenal.

What makes this feel so lucky is that you don't ever find people who even want to bother trying to understand you, and that's made you feel like not wanting to try.

You know you're convoluted and that your creativity may intimidate people; you've seen your share of people becoming so insecure around you that they literally pick themselves up and leave you there, along with your mighty talents and abilities.

You can't help being this talented, but you've suffered isolation due to your ability to do just about everything well. What's best is that the person you love accepts this in you.

They love that you're talented and capable. They don't get in your way, and they are not threatened by your nonstop excellence.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

What makes you feel so special about the love you have, today, is in the fact that your person seems to want the very same things as you, and it is only today that you come to know this.

It's as if this day opens up the gates of communication for you; but not simply communication — the kind that allows for dreams and schemes.

The two of you want more than what meets the eye, in your life together in your lives, personally.

And you both fully intend to back the other's dreams as you believe in them, and they, in you. It's such a nice feeling for the both of you to not feel threatened by the other person having dreams.

Sometimes couples do not want to encourage the idea of participating in things that aren't couples-based, but you and your person are different in this regard.

You want to support each other's individuality, and during this day, you'll feel safe and sound, knowing that they can be themselves AND love you at the same time.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You've learned so much in your life, and you are finally starting to know just how those lessons have paid off. You've not always had a blissful love life; in fact, you've suffered greatly for your own ignorance.

But you are someone who insists upon greatness for yourself, and if that means getting it the hard way, then so be it.

You will never think of your past experience as anything less than the perfect lesson, and the lesson that got you to the place where you are now, which is happy, content, and firmly established in a relationship with someone you love and respect.

During Moon square Neptune, you and your partner talk about this, and about how long it took you to finally find each other and all that you both had to go through to get where you are now.

This conversation will bring smiles to your faces, along with a definite feeling of being 'lucky.'

