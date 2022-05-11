Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For May 12, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Thursday, May 12, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology using the Major and Minor Arcana.





Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Aries, you hold all the power today. You have the will and the drive to get things done. While the week has been busy and caused you to feel as though there are too many irons in the fire, you still can pull something off without a problem. You're going to outdo yourself this week.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Stay patient, Taurus. You're going through an emotional time. You may be at risk of HALT — being hungry, angry, lonely, and tired — the perfect storm for making a mistake. So, instead of making snap decisions when you know, it's better to wait, give yourself the time and permission to hold off on what can be done tomorrow.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

The light is shining at the end of the tunnel, and now you can see it when there has only been darkness. Good things are coming to you, Gemini, and you've waited so long for this moment. Hope is going to be fulfilled. Remain optimistic.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

People can be difficult at times, especially when everyone wants the same thing but cannot agree on when or how you should get to the final destination. It will be hard not to judge others but try as much as you can to withhold opinions until you've received more information.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

This is a creative time for you, Leo. You love to make things beautiful, and now it's time to glam it up and let your artistic side shine. Even if you don't have time to make anything with your own hands, you can support local artists by buying something to display at home.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The. World

Fate is bringing an experience or person you need to know your way. You may not think that you are ready for such a fantastic opportunity, but hang on, Virgo. What you aren't prepared for just yet will be the thing that allows you to grow into the role.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

You're ready to fight for what you want, but should you strive so much? Sometimes things are meant to fall into your lap without you needing to pick up a finger. You may discover that whatever you need to manipulate to get, you won't be able to keep.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Strength

You are stronger than you realize. So, when you feel like you're tired, drained, and ultimately spent. You may decide to quit today, but you never know. Tomorrow you will feel refreshed and get back into the ring to conquer this battle you're facing.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

You will hear something important, and the message will come from a person you didn't expect to possess so much wisdom. You will find that their raw courage makes their personality so alluring to you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Material wealth and lots of success are there for you, Capricorn, and it's partly because of your hard work and effort but also due to some luck. Destiny meets you halfway today, so as you do all you need, there's a reward for being diligent, committed, and challenging.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Connect with your emotions, Aquarius. The day was made for soulful experiences and letting your guard down. You have no need to worry, but to give your cares over to the universe.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

Sometimes you think you know someone, but they fooled you. You may go through a moment where awareness falls into place. You are left with some exciting choices to navigate. Don't be so quick to reconcile. Give yourself the tie time you need to heal.

