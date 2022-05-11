The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Thursday, May 12, 2022

Your daily horoscope for May 12, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Thursday.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, May 12, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time to socialize, Aries, and if you have been working extra hard, you'll now want to hang out with partnerships.

The Moon enters Libra, your solar house of relationships. This is the time to make plans to do fun things like go to a party, meet up at an event, or plan a group call where you can catch up with all your besties.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Life is about balance, Taurus, and today, focus on having fun and getting some of your chores.

The Moon enters Libra, your solar house of daily duties. And, so for this reason, it's good to tackle the tasks you dislike the most to get them out of the way. Then, plan a reward for having done what you needed to do, even if it's just picking up your favorite snack at the store.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Don't worry if what you do is imperfect, Gemini. What matters is that you start somewhere.

The Moon enters Libra, your solar house of creativity. Art and making things come to life is a messy ordeal. You will enjoy the process much more if you're not as focused on the end result.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Enjoy spending time with relatives and getting back in touch with your parents and grandparents if it's been too long.

The Moon enters Libra, your solar house of home and the family. You may not realize how much you miss people until you've had a chance to spend time together after being apart.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Demonstrate compassion, Leo. The Moon enters Libra, your solar house of communication.

You can come across as aloof without intended to. So, this is the time to go the extra mile to be kinder and more considerate — to help balance out the negative in the world around.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It's not just what you spend but also how much you're able to save. The Moon enters Libra, your solar house of money.

And the idea of spending vs. saving will come up a little more than usual. Remember how good it can be to buy something that makes sense long-term for your family.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

This is your time to shine, Libra. The Moon enters Libra, your solar house of personal identity.

You may discover parts of your personality and character that you never knew nor understood. The next few days are excellent for writing down your thoughts and getting together to chat over coffee.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Sometimes, people who despise you actually give you help with their negative energy.

The Moon enters Libra, your solar house of hidden enemies. This is a time to view their criticism as a form of free coaching. You learn what others dislike about you and decide how you want to handle their energy.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's not about what you know at times but who you know. So the Moon enters Libra, your solar house of friendships.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

Someone's introduction brings you to a place where you meet a person who can help you accomplish a big goal. Be ready for whatever you need by having the right things in place.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon enters Libra, your solar house of career. As a result, you can compete in a way that you ordinarily would prefer not to do.

If there is any negative emotional energy, detach from it. Let your loyalty to a job or even a company be discovered at this time.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon enters Libra, your solar house of education.

This is a beautiful time to go back to school or sign up for a learning program that helps you with critical areas of your life — from love to business.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon enters Libra, your solar house of secrets. This is a time to keep a poker face about things you don't want people to know.

It's OK to keep certain things to yourself as well; you don't need the approval of others. Just follow your heart.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.