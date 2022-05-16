The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Tuesday, May 17, 2022

As the waves of eclipse energy subside, if you are one of these three zodiac signs, you are ready for whatever comes next.

The Moon will be in Sagittarius today, giving you the desire to more deeply know your own emotions and use them to pursue a better life.

Sagittarius is the sign of the philosopher who searches for far-off horizons that hold greater meaning and purpose, and of course, it is a sign of action.

The eclipse portal was an energetically strong time, but that does not mean you felt the desire or need to push ahead.

However, as that subsides, what is left in its wake is everything that surfaced during this important period.

May 17, 2022, the Sagittarius Moon unites with Venus in Aries and Mars in Pisces, making the best horoscopes for three zodiac signs.

Venus and Mars are the celestial lovers who represent not just relationships and love but also finances, passion, determination, and even real estate.

It may be causing you to feel like a complete life overhaul is best right now in all respects.

At times, it can be overwhelming to think that it is not just one area that you need to change but multiple. Even so, with the current astrological energy, it is one that you will be able to push through.

It is time to look clearly at your own life and accept where you are.

If that means you need to transform various aspects of your life to feel in greater alignment with yourself and your truth, then that is what you need to do.

The time has passed of pretending that you are still the same person or even that you want what you used to.

Now is the time to see that those feelings of restlessness are your soul pointing you in the direction you are meant to go, and you must follow it.

How does this affect Sagittarius, Taurus, and Pisces zodiac signs?

Here's why these three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on May 17, 2022.

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

This is a potent time for you as the lunar energy is magnified in your sign due to the recent lunar eclipse. Understanding and deciphering your feelings challenge you because you are always searching to go deeper. There can often be some valuable pieces that you have previously missed.

Still, it also can complicate things so that you are always in the space of trying to figure something out instead of being able to enjoy life.

Use this energy to find the underlying cause of matters involving feelings and emotions finally.

With Pisces' energy still hitting your home and family, it may mean that there is a change that needs to occur in this area. As this Full Moon enlightens your self-awareness, Aries's energy helps you express your truth — no matter how deeply you have previously buried it. This is the point at which your heart finally reveals its secrets to you so that you can act accordingly. Just make sure that you do.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

There has been so much movement occurring during your zodiac season it may feel like you do not know which way to move next. This is part of that restlessness that you have felt as you know that there is no longer a past to return to, yet you are still a little foggy about what it means to move forward.

Coming off the eclipse last weekend means a lot to sort through regarding love, relationships, and even your own self-worth.

Make sure during this time that you allow yourself to be uncomfortable. This state is not a negative one or even one to fear, but it will help ensure that you create something new instead of somehow trying to pin pieces of what was back together.

You have been dreaming of this brand new and beautiful life, which includes a completely different type of relationship that you have become accustomed to. To achieve this, you will have to understand that you are still learning. This is a process that, to complete, you will have to allow yourself to begin.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Although Jupiter and Venus are now securely in the sign of Aries, Mars is still bringing high energy to your life through his constant movement through Pisces. Today, the planet of action and ambition meets with the Moon in Sagittarius and Neptune in Pisces.

As a Pisces, you are seen often as a quite ethereal being who simply loves everyone.

But there is another side: two fish swimming in opposite directions. Today Mars brings some important feelings to light. Do not be afraid to harness your anger or frustration today, as it will allow you to reach a new level of growth within yourself.

You do not always have to be happy or feel like you must hold your feelings back to make others more comfortable. As the dust was still settling from the enormous planetary energy in your zodiac sign last month, make sure that you are speaking up for yourself and what you need from those in your life.

This also affects how passionate you are about what is calling to you, especially if you are taking your career or spiritual pursuits in a new direction. Allow Mars to work it is magic on your today so that you are not just speaking your truth but living it as well.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.