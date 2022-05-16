Let's just face the facts: love comes with a contract of promised pain. It's true. One way or another, the greatest love will see pain, whether it's because of a breakup, or just the simple fact that we don't live forever.

Hearts are broken the second we fall in love; we just don't experience that heartbreak until the moment when it is destined to show up. This isn't pessimism; it's reality. All loving relationships come with an invisible contract that states within it that at one point or another, someone is going to feel heartbreak due to loss. Think about it.

On May 17, we will be influenced by a transit that could expedite that heartbreak, and that transit is called Moon opposition Mercury.

And while 'it' itself means no harm, the conditions by which it forms affect the human heart, and it will be on this day that certain signs of the zodiac may, unfortunately, meet with those conditions.

While heartbreak is inevitable, we really don't want the stuff and just the idea of knowing that at some point we're going to suffer its slings and arrows fills us with dread.

One of the strangest insights we can have is when we know that our hearts are about to be broken. It's as if all the self-protective stops get pulled away and in our raw vulnerability, we know that something heartbreaking is about to happen. We will feel that on this day, too.

Some of us know what's coming, and we may have wanted to hide in denial, or simply not acknowledge it as reality, but the reality it is, and it will prove itself by the end of this day. Hearts will break on this day, and we need to be prepared for it.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Hearts Get Broken During The Moon Opposite Mercury On May 17, 2022:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You have been anticipating this heartbreak for a while now, and even though you've done your best to either reconcile the differences between you and your loved one, or avoid confrontation altogether, it seems like heartbreak has caught up to you, and unfortunately, it's your turn. In a way, this doesn't have you caught off-guard; you've been steeling your heart for a while because you knew this day would come sooner or later.

Today is the day you find out, in no uncertain terms, that your love affair is at its end. It's a terrible feeling but it also feels slightly relieving.

While you didn't want this relationship to end, you certainly weren't happy with how it turned out, and because you are smart enough to figure things you, you'll realize that you're actually better off without this person. It's a hard pill to swallow and you'll feel the ache, but you will, in time, get past it.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Being the pragmatist that you are, you feel like you should know when something is un-fixable, especially when it's your own love life. Today brings the knowledge that the relationship you are in, is not going to go too far. Did you and your person try hard enough, or did you both just sort of throw in the towel when things got tough?

Whereas you are someone who will dedicate themselves fully to things like work or financial gain, you focus less on what's needed in your love relationship, and so, things suffer.

On the other hand, your partner has let things dissolve into near-nothingness as well, and now it's as if you're both just floating along with no real connection to each other.

It's one thing to float along, believing everything is 'sort of' alright, and it's another to know that it's coming to an end. Moon opposition Mercury takes that end all the way to the finish line. Heartbreak ensues.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Heartbreak is exactly the thing you've planned to avoid, which is why you've set up your life so that you don't have to find yourself committed or obligated to anyone. You are very aware of what heartbreak feels like and because of past experience, you have steered clear from signing up for a monogamous, committed relationship. Y

ou feel that if you don't get too involved emotionally, you'll be able to bypass all the pain that always seems to come with love. If only it were that easy to control our hearts, Aquarius.

And yet, surprise, surprise — here comes the uncontrolled feeling: heartbreak due to falling in love with someone you overestimated.

You felt that if, after all this prep, you could still fall in love with someone, then they'd have to be loyal and true to you.

What you'll find is that Moon opposition Mercury twisted everything you wanted and made into a cosmic joke. You will fall in love with someone who will reject you, and you won't be able to avoid the feeling of heartache, no matter how stern you thought you were.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.