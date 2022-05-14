The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Sunday, May 15, 2022

As the Full Moon in Scorpio and Lunar Eclipse rises, today becomes a powerful day for internal change and greater understanding.

With the current eclipse cycle, the solar eclipse occurred prior to the lunar eclipse that will be celebrated this evening.

Usually, the lunar eclipse occurs first which represents emotional or mental growth prior to the solar eclipse signifying external changes in your life.

But this one was the opposite meaning that something occurred within your life during the first eclipse on April 30th that you have needed a few weeks to have your growth and feelings catch up to what had happened.

This is the case where your heart needed some additional time to understand something you logically already knew.

Because it is occurring around the eclipses it signifies that it is part of a larger and fated series of events that are about you not only learning some intense lessons but also helping you to progress towards that next level within your life.

It is also the evening that the Full Moon will peak in Scorpio as it is exact in the early morning hours of the 16th just before the Moon shifts into Sagittarius.

Full Moons are about a time of completion, where you are seeing something come full circle from either event that occurred around the New Moon within the same sign or even intentions that were set.

This Moon ties back to the one on November 4th, 2021.

Reflect on that time to gain a greater understanding of what this one represents and even ask you to focus on it.

Uranus in Taurus will be encouraging dramatic and even unexpected changes during this lunation so it is important to remember that while you may have had to let your heart catch up to your head, it is now time to surrender both and see where you are being guided.

The 3 zodiac signs with the best horoscopes, Sunday, May 15, 2022.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Today could bring some beautiful, surprising events from the universe. With the Sun and Uranus in Taurus and the Scorpio Moon highlighting your romantic relationships, it is a day that is full of unexpected but welcome changes of events.

As you have moved away from seeking a traditional sense of security in your relationships you have created space for those people that are truly meant to be a part of your life. But it also meant that you have had an opportunity to think about what it is that you want rather than just following a blueprint for your life.

It is all about what is true rather than only was appears to be that way.

Think about what you have learned about love and relationships since the start of November 2021 because you may be faced with a situation or opportunity in which you will be asked to utilize this understanding.

Even if it was a matter of being in the place to finally feel ready to commit to a new person that has been in your life it is important to be able to validate yourself in how much you have grown.

This will let you be able to accept and receive the love and the life that you have dreamed of, even if it looks different than you had imagined it would.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

After moving through the Solar Eclipse in Taurus on April 30th you have been working through a phase of acceptance regarding your romantic life.

This may or may not have big a big event, but as it has rippled through your life and even within yourself in the past few weeks you have come to some deeper realizations and understandings about what it truly represents.

As you celebrate your Full Moon today, this will cause a deeper realization of growth on your part.

It means that whatever occurred a few weeks ago now is not just tied to your romantic life but to the person that you have become.

Today will bring some clarity and realizations about yourself and just how much you have grown and changed, not just in the past couple of weeks but especially since November or even further back.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

It should bring in a greater acceptance and even a feeling of being more settled into this new phase.

That means that it will not feel like as much work moving forward but more like just practicing with this person that you have become.

Everything should feel like it comes more naturally and will bring you to a space of being more confident as well. Trust that everything that has happened occurred for a reason and make sure that you are not trying to be someone that you no longer are.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

This lunar event and today’s energy may just bring the deeper understanding that you have been seeking. With multiple areas of your life shifting into focus there is a sense that you might experience a sudden light bulb moment in which nothing is as you thought it would be.

This may echo back to events around the New Moon in Scorpio on November 4, 2021, as well as the Solar Eclipse in Taurus on April 30th of this year.

Much of the movement in your life right now is directing you towards authentically expressing yourself, not just through your words but through your actions and the choices that you make. The more that you embrace who you truly are, the more that you can create a life that honors that.

With how much has been stirred up for you recently, especially in the work, home, and family areas, then this energy today may finally reveal the choices that you need to make so you can create the life that you want and need versus just only ever thinking about it. Just because this current eclipse cycle will be in effect all year does not mean you have to wait to enjoy it.

With the last series being in Sagittarius and Gemini, these are about putting everything that you have learned into action knowing that there is no reason to ever delay happiness.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.