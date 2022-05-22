The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, May 23, 2022

Your daily horoscope for May 23, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Monday.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, May 23, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Not everyone is made for your inner circle of trust, Aries. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of hidden enemies.

You tend to project your belief that everyone is good and has the best intentions. But even though that's where you come from when you approach your relationships, that may not mean that's how others view things, too.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Be selective, Taurus. Friendship is a gift and you ought to choose wisely who gets to have your time. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of friendships.

This is the day to spend time with individuals who feed into your life in positive way. Make plans to connect with fulfilling relationships. If it doesn't feel right, then decline.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your dreams guide the way, Gemini. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of career and social status. This is a wonderful time to start planning your future.

If you don't know what type of career you'd like to get into, start doing some research. Take a career assessment test online for free. Or check out job descriptions to see what types of things appeal to you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You learn from things as you go, Cancer. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of education.

There's so much information to gain from watching YouTube or even TikTok these days.

Set your phone up to receive information you are interested in learning about. Follow influencers on your social media and pick up a copy of a book you think would be good to read.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You can have all that you need, Leo. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of shared resources. Come from a place of abundance.

When you feel that there is scarcity in the world that energy transfers into the things you do. Imagine that you have it all already. The only thing you need to do is to decide when and how you want to claim the future that is yours.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Once you make a decision, you're all in. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of commitments, and there is something so life-changing when you finally decide that you will say 'yes' to a thing you believe in.

You start to take ownership of it, and there's little to stop you from seeing things through to the end.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Focus on productivity, Libra. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of daily duties.

Today is perfect for clearing your day and getting things done. From running your errands to updating your weekly planner. You're going to get so much accomplished today.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Do something special that touches your heart, Scorpio. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of romance. Pick up some flowers when you're at the grocery store to decorate one of your rooms.

Light candles at dinner time. Play your favorite songs and let yourself get in the mood for love and the anticipation of the joy that's all around you when you search to find it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Stick to what is familiar, Sagittarius.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of home and family, and this is a wonderful time to whip up a favorite family recipe or to chat over the phone with your grandparents or older relatives.

Reminisce and think of your favorite childhood experiences. If you have a journal, write them down so you don't forget them in the future.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Say what you're thinking, Capricorn. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of communication. Pay close attention to the types of words you use.

Be thoughtful about what you say. When you speak to yourself or others, you create energy that either attracts what you want or deflects it from your life.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Buy something for yourself, Aquarius. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of money, and this can be a great time for shopping.

You may find that one special thing you've been looking for online or coming across your feed on social media. Splurge on yourself. You only live once!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Know yourself well, Pisces, and don't be afraid to be you. The Moon spends the day in your solar house of personal development. The next few days are perfect for self-improvement-related tasks.

If you need a haircut, manicure, or want to pick up a new outfit, consider pampering yourself. Taking time for self-care is always a great idea.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.