The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love, May 9 - 15, 2022

Let's just put it this way if you make it through this week, alive, you're lucky. And if you do happen to be one of the three signs that find luck in love this week, then hook yourself up with a crown, because baby, you're the reigning Queen.

What's about to make this week so lucky for some and so draggy for others is simple: Mercury retrograde, not to mention several other feisty transits.

We'll be entertaining Moon trine Uranus this week, which will make fighting with a loved one very easy, and we also have Moon opposition Mars, which means if we do fight with them, we will have to win, no matter what.

Let's not forget to include Moon in Leo, which spans the week and adds ego to everything we do.

What will help us escape the tribulations of the week, and lead us to the luck that will be uncovered by certain Zodiacal signs is Jupiter in Aries along with the Moon in Libra.

These two transits act like a soothing balm for broken hearts.

So, what makes this week sort of lucky, is not so much about meeting someone new or finding fun things to do with your mate; it's more along the lines of coming to terms with something important within the relationship so that you can leave the past behind and start afresh in the now.

What makes you lucky in love this week is your ability to mend. This week is all about healing the heart and making positive moves to stick together.

This is not the week where we find independence and freedom from the partnership; no, instead, this is the week where we work hard to get back together with the people who mean the most to us.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love, May 9 - 15, 2022 are Taurus, Virgo, and Sagittarius.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You have an idea of what's to come this week, and if your guess is right, you'll probably be receiving some sort of proposal.

And it makes sense; you and your partner have been together for a long enough time to think along the lines of making it permanent.

If you consider marriage to be a lucky thing, then this might be the week where you are asked to be someone's spouse.

If anything, it's a great show on their part; this person is serious about you in ways that please you.

And while this lucky moment is only 'talk', it symbolizes a plan for the future. They approach you; you don't approach them, and that feels kind of good to you, as you prefer to be the one who is asked, rather than being the one who does the asking.

Mercury retrograde be damned; this is happening anyway. Luck is yours for the taking.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You have become so lazy over the last few years that you don't even remember what it's like to put in the effort towards just about anything.

It's as if you've just shrugged and given up, and what's awful about that is that you've lumped your romantic relationship into the excess of your neglect — and thanks to Mercury retrograde (yes, there are times when this transit does us some good...), you will recognize how much you've let fall to the wayside, and you'll be overwhelmed with regret.

But it's not too late, and that's the whole point! This week will jog something in your memory; a fondness for this, or an interest in that — all having to do with your partner.

It will hit you that you are the one responsible for the decline, which automatically implies that you are the one who can fix this, and guess what?

You can! You can fix it now, this week. Luck is on your side, do NOT let this golden opportunity pass you by, Virgo.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You've become rather cold and shut off, and while that's not how you originally saw yourself, it's what you've become and you aren't really thrilled with the results.

What started off as self-protection is now a full-blown defensive facade; you don't show anyone who you are anymore.

Makes it easier to prevent hurt from happening, you guess. You don't feel lucky in love, so you bow out altogether, but something's always been missing, and you know it.

You are one of the zodiac signs that do an about-face when Mercury retrograde pays us a visit, and you'll be doing just that during the week, as suddenly love doesn't look all that bad to you.

This is more than likely because there's someone who is interested in you now, and you are considering them as someone you might want to know better. What a difference a day makes, eh, Sagittarius?

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.