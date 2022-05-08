Whoever gets away with having a great week this week is someone who has the strength and patience to let something like Mercury retrograde roll off their backs, and believe it or not, there are some here who can — and will — do just that.

We've got a lot more than just the infamous retrograde to influence us, and some of the transits that will occur happen to be helpful and positive.

We will start the week off with a Moon in Leo, which will begin its journey into Fullness, and as it does, many of us will run alongside it, as its effect on us is empowering. This lunation keeps us hopeful and lets us dream big without the fear of failure.

We're also looking at Jupiter in Aries, which helps us to recognize what is good in our lives so that we can fight to keep it that way.

Nothing is easy, but when the effort is made, at least we can feel we are a part of our own destiny. And this week is all about creating our own destiny.

We will have the choice, this week, to make the move, or lost momentum altogether. Some signs of the Zodiac will see opportunity at every corner.

For the three zodiac signs who revel in the stranger and wonderful energy that comes along with this week and its Mercury retrograde, more power to you, friends. Everything here is set up for your success. You do you, don't worry about the rest.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With Great Horoscopes The Week Of May 9 - 15, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You've got a great week coming your way, mainly because you choose to ignore the doom and gloom of Mercury retrograde and do what you want anyway.

And, in your case, what you want is a pretty big deal, as it doesn't only concern you but your romantic mate as well.

You and your person will concentrate on 'doing' this week, rather than talking, planning, or deciding.

You will be taking all the work out of everything by just cutting to the chase. You and your partner do not need permission, nor do you need approval for whatever it is that you're about to do, or say 'yes' to.

All that is known is that this week is going to end up more profitable than you expected, and even though the retrograde will sneak in here or there to stomp on your routine, it will never get you down. All you have to look forward to this week, Taurus, is success after success. Nice job!

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

If there's anything that makes you smile, it's defying the odds, and all eyes are on you this week, Gemini, waiting for you to fail. But you won't be giving them failure this week, oh no. In fact, this week belongs to financial success and expert moves made on your part.

You will find yourself laughing internally many times this week as you bypass the expectations of fellow co-workers on your rise to the top.

No one thought you had it in you, and yet, here you are owning everyone.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

The joke is on them this week, as you have better things to do than to dwell on the goings-on of another human being. Whatever you've done to set all eyes on you is certainly something that is making them jealous of you, and jealousy never looks good on anyone. Smile and wave, Gemini. Smile and wave.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

What's going to propel your week into glory is the fact that you react well to Jupiter in Aries, and it's exactly that push you needed in order to make that final decision.

You've been feeling lax as if you've somehow taken yourself out of the equation; you've become a watcher as opposed to a participant, and that's not sitting well with you as time goes by.

You thought acceptance might be the way to go, but all it brought you is a feeling of getting older, which, in turn, is making you depressed. That's where power-packed Aries comes in to disturb your wakeful slumber.

No sleeping allowed, Cancer, is not the kind that takes you away from living your life, that's for sure. This week comes in like gangbusters and wakes you from your stupor and sets you on a course of action. Get ready to move again, Cancer. This game isn't over yet.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.