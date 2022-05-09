Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For May 10, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Tuesday, May 10, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology using the Major and Minor Arcana.



Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Why fight over things that won't matter tomorrow? Today, choose your battles wisely. Your strength is in your mindset and what others do may or may not be worthy of your time and energy. So expend what you have wisely.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Justice

People will do things and you may wonder how it is possible that they don't get caught? The universe works in ways that aren't always able to be perceived by you. When karma is ready to issue its payback, you may never know. What's best to do during these times is to reflect on your personal choices and actions.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Strength

You have a lot going on so when you feel spread too thin and pushed to your limits always remember you can take a step back and refresh your mind. You hold the keys to your life and you have the chance to say when you've had enough.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The World

You are destined for success, and as you continue to do things that you know are necessary to get what you want out of life, the results will continue to speak for you. Your tenacity will be what gives you big results.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

A problem comes out of nowhere today, and it can cause you to feel like your schedule is thrown off course. This can be an unpleasant experience for you. There is a good outcome once you've addressed the problem, especially if you see challenges as a chance to improve that area of your life.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

When you decide to allow things to continue long after you've had enough you can become complacent. Set your boundaries early, Virgo. If something is not right for you, instead of letting it slide, be your own advocate and speak up about the problem.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

The old ways of doing things may appear to be working. It can be tough for you to accept a system you perceive to be outdated, but for now, it might be better to work with what is already in place then to remove it completely and have to rebuild from scratch.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Judgement

You have a sharp mind so when something does not make sense, why not investigate? You may find that you are spot-on and discover how to avoid further complications and problems because you were proactive.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Magician

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

At first you may not get things right, but you can keep trying to figure out what will work. You have a lot of strong skills and ideas that help you to continue to work things out. You learn with each new mistake, and you grow close to what you need to get things back in order.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Star

The universe is trying to tell you something, and once you receive your message of wisdom be willing to share what you've learned with others. Your talents, skills, and knowledge was given to you to share, and not to keep it all to yourself.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Moon

You may not be able to tell when someone is lying to you. And, you could be caught up in a lie that has you fooled into thinking that a situation is OK when it is not. You will want to keep your awareness high today, and to pay attention to your instinct, especially when things don't seem right.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Hang in there, Pisces. You are making progress. and things can be extra hard when you're almost at the end of your journey. So, before you quit when you're so close to the finish line, remember that three feet from gold is where most people end up and miss out on their blessings.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.