Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For May 7, 2022

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

You see what you need to know when it comes to work and your career. Keeping your skill set sharp and professional is important, but this isn't easy. So don't take it for granted.

You may perceive others to have the same traits as you do when they don't. Look carefully at the entire circumstance before making any judgments.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

We all have wishes, hopes, and dreams, and for you, yours are extra special and held close to your heart. Keep them this way, Taurus, as making something come true takes a lot of time and energy.

You will always want to remember how you feel in the moment that you birthed what you hope to conceive into reality one day.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

Have you been fooled by someone you thought you could love, and now your heart is shattered?

Your ability to trust may be going through a challenge right now, but this is just for a moment. Eventually, your courage and strength will return to you. Give yourself a little bit of time.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

Hold back a little bit of your anger and your feelings of angst. There can be so many emotions rushing forward right now.

Overwhelm could be a problem. You may need to take time to recenter and process the way you're feeling. Don't try to shove things under a rug or pretend your feelings don't matter. When something is not OK, accept that.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

We all make the mistake of ignoring what we don't want to hear and then realizing later how precise hindsight is. You are in a position where you can make a decision that turns your life around.

At first. your choice can feel contradictory to what you believe you want. The thing is you need harmony, and you want success. You can have both if you're careful.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Wisdom comes from learning about the past and understanding what worked and what didn't work.

You may not like the outcome that you received before. So ponder why and then do things differently.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

You have a lot of amazing talents, and Libra, you can use them all if you integrate your skills.

You can dabble and try a few things to see how it all turns out. You don't always have to focus on one item. Test the waters and see how you feel.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Your instincts and intuition are guides to help you to connect with your inner voice.

You may have to work on alone time or getting into a space where you are quiet and able to connect with the universe consistently to hear its voice speak to your soul.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Sun

Something good is coming your way, and when you catch wind that you're about to have an amazing offer, you might not want to let the moment pass you by.

This will require you to pay attention to your feelings and to make a decision trusting in your heart.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Devil

When you are tempted to do a thing that's not in your best interest, you go through a lot of emotions including deciding if you are willing or not to make a compromise.

You may feel like you can't ever make it to the other side successfully, but trust yourself to do the right thing. You are able to do what you set your mind to do.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Moon

Trust in relationships is so important. So, when you feel like someone you love is hiding things from you, it hurts your heart.

Today, be open and perhaps confrontational about how their choices impact you. The only way to know if their actions were on purpose is to ask and to find out.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Death

A new beginning is just a moment away. It's always sad when you have to let something you once loved go.

But, think about all you'll gain in the future: a new life, and all that comes with your fresh experiences.

