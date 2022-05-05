Each Zodiac Sign's One Card Tarot Reading For Friday, May 6, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Friday, May 6, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology using the Major and Minor Arcana.

Friday is a special day. The Moon is in a wonderful position when in the zodiac sign of Cancer where it rules.

The Moon in Cancer brings attention to the Chariot tarot card which is about overcoming challenges and hanging in through adversity until you get to the end of your journey.

The day's numerology is an 8, the Powerhouse, which is about going from tough times to success.

This is an amazing day for people who have been going through things and wondering if the light will ever show up at the end of the tunnel.

The answer is, "yes," and this weekend could be the start of an amazing new chapter of life.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Strength

Stand strong, Aries. The Strength tarot card is about pulling from what is inside of you.

Things like courage, hope, and determination — grit, everything you are already known for. So, when you feel like your energy is gone, don't worry. You will get that second wind, and things will turn up for you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Judgement

The Judgement tarot card is letting you know how important it is for you to feed your mind good things that keep it sharp, open, and focused.

You will have doubts, as that is to be expected. But, learn as you grow. There's always going to be more information for you to gather so you can reach a wise decision each moment of the day.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

The Fool tarot card is about moving forward, and for you, this may also be a warning that you are going to forget to stop and pay attention to the things happening around you.

Sometimes your confidence can cause you to lose sight of the fact that friends and family are always there to watch your back. So let them!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Do you have an important decision to make? The Lovers tarot card may be a sign that you're having trouble knowing what your heart wants.

You might be struggling with distraction or the fear of missing out on something else. Bring yourself back to the moment to help you hear what your inner voice is trying to say.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Every day has its own troubles, as they say. And, for you, there can seem to be a fight that you are trying to avoid.

Not every battle is worth winning. You may realize that it's best to bow out gracefully and let someone else worry about who did what and when.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

Sometimes the unexpected can feel like a problem you did not need, but it turns your life around in a way that's for the better.

You may feel overwhelmed at some point today, but these issues will bring you to a place where you feel stronger than ever before.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

It's always a good practice to manage your time, resources, and energy.

The Four of Cups is an indication that your schedule could use a few tweaks to improve how you make the most of your day. So pay attention and see what's working and what isn't. You won't regret the fact that you did.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

You are going to start something new, and because so many things will be at the initiation stage, you'll want to try and have your plans in order. Do you have your goals written down? Remember: what gets written, gets done.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

You're at a creative phase in your life, and this can be both emotional and inspiring for you.

You don't have to commit to just one thing. Let the imagination flow and see where your mind and art take you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Devil

Do you feel tempted lately? When you start a new routine, it's so easy to talk yourself out of the discomfort that comes with change.

Try to remain steadfast in your goals and your dreams. You'll be thankful you didn't give in when you felt weak. The results will show you how you managed your time.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Your art and your hobbies may not make you a lot of money, but they give you peace of mind and that is a good thing.

You don't always have to do things in order to make money. There is value in rest, having fun, and making memories.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

You may receive a message from a friend and their words can give you a lot to think about.

You may feel pressured to provide some sort of an answer or explanation for things in your life now but focus on the moment.

Everyone likes to be heard, and so if you listen, you'll discover you don't have to be the one to do the talking.

