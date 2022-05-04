The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Thursday, May 5, 2022

Your daily horoscope for May 5, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Thursday.

We learn to grow through changes and when the Moon is in the sign of Cancer, our feelings are at odds with the world around us.

There's a square between the Moon and the Sun on Thursday, so this can bring about an intensity that makes us feel uncomfortable at times.

How will this affect your zodiac sign personality?

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, May 05, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, make a note to yourself, that you are not what you have. In fact, you're worth so much more! The Sun and Uranus meet in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of money and personal property.

There can be an unsettling surprise coming your way, but whenever these two planets meet in the sky, there can be a miracle following. So, look forward to the calm after the storm.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, you are quite the force to be reckoned with today, and when the Sun and Uranus meet in your zodiac sign expect good things to come your way.

You have an awakening, and yes, this could be spiritual in nature. Something you discover could head you in a new direction that brings you to a place of peace and total surrender.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The past has a way of removing barriers of change, because people who need to leave do, and people who need to enter your life may show up.

The Sun and Uranus meet in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of karma, and there can be all sorts of fated events that begin to reveal their purpose in your life today. Keep your eyes open to see what is yours and what is to come.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Ever meet someone and just know you were meant to cross paths? The Sun and Uranus meet in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of friendships.

And this can be where you just click with a person and even if the time you spend together is for a moment, the exchange is lasting and helps set your life in a way that you need for today.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Do you have a job you want to apply for or have a LinkedIn profile that's underutilized? The Sun and Uranus meet in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of career and social status.

This is the time to start making moves that take your professional life in a new direction. A post you make or a resume you send can catch the attention of a person whom you need to reach. Great things happen today, but don't ponder too long.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

A spark of ingenuity can help you to remain intrigued, interested, and open to new ideas. The Sun and Uranus meet in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of higher learning.

This is when you'll want to read the books you have put on hold or watch the documentary you've been meaning to finish. Your mind is fresh and open today. You are eager to learn and can absorb information like a sponge.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

No one likes to be the last to know, and Libra, you may be hearing more information that has been held from you. The Sun and Uranus meet in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of secrets.

This can be catching glimpse of something that's hidden from you or hearing a conversation in a random way that reveals what's being said about you behind your back. Hurtful yes? But also helpful.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You either are in or not when it comes to being in a relationship with the right person and today you will see if it's meant to be. The Sun and Uranus meet in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of commitments.

Some relationships were only meant to last for a brief season in time. They start to show the fray today and you may also be able to tell if you'll get through it and remain together even if you have to be creative in your compromises.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Things get done when they are meant to happen, Virgo. The Sun and Uranus meet in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of daily duties.

A deviation from the schedule can be a necessary evil. Try to remain flexible and open-minded if you have to pivot your activities today.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

A sudden desire to do something spontaneous comes to you, and it's a lot of fun. The Sun and Uranus meet in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of romance.

Perhaps pick up some flowers or be the one who initiates a date invitation. Let your romantic nature show up in amazing ways that surprise the person in whom you're interested.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You may find that perfect place you've been wishing for, so keep looking, Aquarius. The Sun and Uranus meet in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of the home.

Things come your way when needed. Look up apartments or check out the latest real estate market. See what type of mortgage you qualify for or begin conversations that move you in the right direction.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Be cautious with your words, Pisces. You will want to be sure that you mean what you say when you speak. The Sun and Uranus meet in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of communication.

This can be electrifying energy for you and you get all the attention you need when in meetings or power talks. If you have to make a presentation, the start can be a little rocky but once you work through the first moments of anxiety, it's all smooth sailing for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.