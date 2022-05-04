The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Sadness Overwhelms Them During The Moon In Cancer, May 4 - 6, 2022

Face it, we all have days where we feel that we are simply burdened by sadness and we don't know what to do about it.

Sometimes, it's completely valid; there are traumas that are hard to let go of, and often times the sadness that accompanies those thoughts of the past is just too hard to ignore — and so we give in to them.

We are all destined to have days like this here or there; days where we just can't shake the idea that something within us feels sadder than usual. It happens, and honestly, it usually happens hardest when we have Cancer transits.

But with the Moon in Cancer, it's almost impossible to avoid. And while everyone feels it, only certain signs will be near intolerable. It's hard to be sad.

The beginning of May comes with its conflicted thinking; on one hand, it's the most beautiful month of the year and because of that, we sort of feel we have to be happy, peppy, and bursting with love.

What happens is that when we do not get on board with what is 'expected' of us, we start to think something's wrong with us. "Why am I not feeling joyful on this gorgeous May Day?"

Because you're human, you're probably one of the mentioned zodiac signs below, AND because the Moon is in Cancer, that means hypersensitivity is the vehicle that drives our emotions today.

What's good to know during times of profound sadness is that this will pass — it always does. This is called being human; we have our ups and our downs, and yes, sometimes our downs are pure sadness.

After all, it's hard to be a person. We go through so much, and on days like this, with the Moon in Cancer, it's even harder on us than we knew it could be. Keep in mind: It will pass. It WILL PASS. Know it, own it.

The three zodiac signs whose sadness overwhelms them during the Moon in Cancer, May 4 - 6, 2022:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You don't like to show this side of yourself to anyone, and so when sadness hits, you'll be taking yourself on a little vacation to the place where you feel most comfortable: your bed. And if you so choose to feel sorry for yourself all day long, then so be it; you are no burden to others.

You know you get like this now and again, and you know how to deal with it though that doesn't make the mental pain any lighter. As a Cancer, you take transits like Moon in Cancer to heart; old memories rise up to disturb you and past failures come through to haunt you.

You are able to tell the difference between the past and the now, but that doesn't make the sadness go away; it only lets you know that you can deal with it and that it is temporary.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You don't like to look too deeply at what's going on inside you, for fear that you'll find untold horrors and buried memories — the kind that makes you realize you've been lying to yourself for years. And yet, when the Moon is in Cancer, as it is during May 4 - 6, 2022, you may just find yourself doing just that: reliving the past.

There are so many secrets that you keep, and so far, you've done a brilliant job at hiding them from the world. This is one of the reasons you've become such a people-pleaser; you deflect people's interest away from yourself by flattering them instead, which you've found to be the perfect ego pacifier.

Still, those burning memories do not go away simply because you've learned how to charm the masses; you are left alone with yourself, and during Moon in Cancer, this state of aloneness rapidly turns into bitter loneliness and sad memories. So sorry, Libra.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

You're already a bit of an emotional mess naturally, but you have definitely learned how to contain and control your sadness.

That is, until it comes forth full throttle, during Moon in Cancer, where it hits you like a ton of bricks. You try to keep the sounds of sadness at bay, yet you can't — there are memories here that won't back down.

And there are fears that accompany those memories that strike such chords of terror in your heart that you can't simply brush this transit away.

You've been down this road before and you've conquered your fears, so why is this happening again? This is where you need to step back and realize that sadness is a part of your life, but it's not your entire life.

You are not defined by sadness, Pisces, and though this might come to be a difficult set of days for you, it will pass you, and know this to be true. Hang tough, you'll get over it just fine.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.