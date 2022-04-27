3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Turns Cold During Mercury In Gemini Starting April 29, 2022

Love turns cold for three zodiac signs during Mercury in Gemini, and starting April 29, 2022, this energy is something you can try to stop, but it won't happen. That is, not if you're an air sign like Gemini, Libra, or Aquarius.

I was always fascinated by this one word that seemed to say it all: irrevocable. When something is irrevocable, that means there's no going back; the damage is so forgone that there is no way it become undone.

The damage is now irrevocable; it cannot be revoked.

And that is how it is when something goes wrong within a romantic relationship. Someone says or does something that is either so offensive, or cruel, or basically not what a trustworthy partner within a love affair would do, and thus it sets a new tone for the relationship.

And that tone leads the course, which is set for destruction and dissolution, and nothing can stop it from happening. Because that irrevocable 'thing' happened, and that was the deciding factor.

When love turns cold, there is usually no way to reheat it. In romantic relationships, we will have arguments and disagreements, it's true, but when love actually turns cold, it means that a wedge was driven between the two parties, and knowledge of this wedge alone practically insures that the relationship will never merge back together.

And opportunities that become irrevocable mistakes happen during Mercury in Gemini, which starts April 29, 2022.

Have you gone cold? Is your love life something that makes you shiver in all the wrong ways? Can you not find a way back to this person, or has your feeling become irrevocable? If you are feeling this way, your sign might be one of the ones most affected by the transits of the day.

Well, if you're an air sign, like Gemini, Libra, or Aquarius during Mercury in Gemini.

You're very well will be one of the three zodiac signs whose love turns cold starting April 29, 2022

1. Gemini

May 21 - June 20)

Wow, when you turn off, you turn off like a pro. You are not only someone who goes cold on a relationship, you leave that person with no choice but to wallow in aloneness; you go cold and you make sure they have no idea why.

Whatever it is that brings you to this degree of coldness is beyond whatever the other person might have done to you, because what makes you so uber-chilly, Gemini, is your lack of communication.

On April 29, you may feel offended by the person you are with. Instead of taking a breath and walking away, you decide to walk away permanently, leaving this person to wonder what went wrong and how could it possible be so bad that you walked out on them, leaving them for GOOD?

You might call it self-protection, but what you're really doing is avoiding confrontation.

You didn't tell them why you left. You just left. You turned cold and you made a unilateral decision to destroy the relationship, on your terms, alone.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

On April 29, you will turn cold on someone, and why? Because you have found someone new, and they are much more interesting to you than person number one, who also happens to be the person you've made a commitment to.

In your mind, however, life is short and if you turn cold, then it's a sign to end things, and end them you do. Because you're the boss of you, and everything else is collateral damage if it's not pleasing you at the moment.

It's amazing how stone cold you can become when you decide to drop the loving-caring act.

Your partner, who is soon to become your ex-partner, will be so lost in confusion that it will take them a while before they conclude that they've been pushed aside to make room for the latest model. When you turn cold, you make it so that nobody wants to come next to you. You win!

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You'll be turning cold on a loved one, during the transit storm of April 29, 2022, and it will show up as you deciding that you've had enough. You'll notify your lover, they'll moan and cry, and you'll roll your eyes until they are finally done.

Then, you'll move on, satisfied that you got your way, that you are rid of this person who didn't feel cool enough to be a part of your life anymore, and you'll make room for whomever is next on your list.

It's your world of choice, Aquarius, exactly as you like it to be. If you so choose to destroy a person because you wish to exercise your right to choose, then so be it; let them deal with it.

As far as you're concerned, once you've moved on, there's no going back. Your die-hard loved one will get over it. And if they don't, at least you won't have to be around them as they mourn your loss.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.