Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For April 20, 2022

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

The way things have always been done is not always how you'd like them to be. You may be trying to buck the system and change the way your family dynamic is going.

You'll need to be patient. Results can come slowly, but with time the finances improve and the security you need becomes yours.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Breakups happen, and you may have a friend to console who is going through some heartache.

You already know that a person can try all they want to make someone happy, but if they don't want to work on themselves or the relationship, it's time to let them go. It can be painful at first, but your assurance that the future will be better is much-needed.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Don't argue with yourself. When you make up your mind, you might second-guess yourself later, but hang tight to your resolve.

Self-doubt comes even the most confident person has their fears. If you thought it all through, then the choice was right for you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Don't both deal with an argumentative person, Cancer. Some individuals need to be avoided at all costs.

They have a vendetta and their motive is to make everyone around them miserable. You may try your hardest to get along, but it can be impossible when a person is deadset on doing what they want.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Great things are in store for you because you've been working hard to achieve your goals.

You have made all of the sacrifices necessary to have things in order. When others were out having fun, not you. You dedicated your time toward your future, and that's why you will have what you want in life.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Justice

People do not always get what they are due, and there is a cosmic reason for all things that happen.

It may appear that a person has escaped the law, but they haven't fallen off of the radar of the universe. Karma always remembers.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

Some problems are unavoidable. When you find yourself in the wrong place at the wrong time it could actually turn out to work in your favor.

You may learn something so important that it will help you to see the world in a new light. Even negative moments are for your highest good, and you will see the truth of the situation once some time has passed.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Whatever it is you want to do with your life, it's never too late to pursue it. You have to decide how much time and effort you'd like to dedicate to yourself.

Maybe start a few hours a week to get into the rhythm of things. You may be surprised how easy it can be to begin a new venture or project that you love.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Money is not always the final outcome, although it is nice. You have to do things you love because it gives you a sense of fulfillment and joy.

The Two of Pentacles is about making a living. Sagittarius, but don't sacrifice your happiness for the sake of the almighty dollar. Try to find the right balance between both.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

You are so loyal and true, Capricorn. You have so many wonderful traits and qualities.

You have been working so hard to be there for others, and it's really admirable. You may not realize how much people pay attention to all that you do, but nothing is going unnoticed.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Lovers

it's tough to make a decision when it comes to love, Aquarius. The Lovers tarot card is about choices and being distracted by what you feel in your heart and what you think with your mind.

You may be weighing your options, but there's really only one person that you want to be with. So, what will you do?

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

What does your gut tell you, Pisces? The Moon tarot card is about deceit and something that's hidden from plain view.

You may not be able to see a problem with your own eyes, but your heart will reveal all you need to know. So, listen to it when it speaks.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.