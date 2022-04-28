Your daily horoscope for April 29, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Friday.

Check out what the stars, the New Moon in Taurus, and the Sun in Taurus have in store for you.

The New Moon is a day away, and this is an amazing time for growth, change and astounding shocks that open our minds to awareness.

This is the time to create intentions and to think about the future.

The eclipse is coming and depending on what is happening now, you'll gain a sense of things to come, and what to do about it.

Here's the daily horoscope for each zodiac sign on Friday, April 29, 2022 read on.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Opportunity knocks on your door and it could lead you to increased wealth, Aries if you plan smartly.

Today, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of money, and it's just before the New Moon arrives in the same sign.

Uranus is involved, and this can feel chaotic. So, despite stressful situations, work hard and smarter.

Money opportunities are coming to you, Aries, and if you put in the effort, something will pay off in a big way.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Know yourself well, Taurus, and if you are struggling with confidence expect some changes to take place that requires you to work on what you're feeling.

The Moon enters your zodiac sign, your solar house of personal identity, and it's just before the New Moon arrives in your sign.

You have to do certain things to make life run more smoothly, and that may mean setting aside tasks that others want you to do but don't fit in with your own schedule.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

A big fresh start is coming your way, Gemini.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of hidden enemies, and it's just before the New Moon arrives inviting you to start over again.

Not everyone is going to be there for you, and you may find that true colors often show up when times are tough.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Life takes turns in a new direction, and this could mean your social network opens up in a new way.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of friendships, and it's just before the New Moon arrives in the same sign.

You may meet someone unexpectedly that turns your life around and helps you to be the person you desire to become.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Good things come to those who wait, and Leo, you've been so patient. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of career, and it's just before the New Moon arrives in the same sign.

A job offer could come through for you, or if you're in the market to hunt for a new career, now is the time to do it.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You are never too old to learn or to have the career you've always wanted. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of education, and it's just before the New Moon arrives in the same sign.

Are you planning or hoping to go back to school? The opportunity to advance your future is right on the horizon if you want to take advantage of it.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

If you need something, have a desire to get help but don't know who to ask, you may not have to. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of shared resources, and it's just before the New Moon arrives in the same sign.

Something special is coming your way, and it could be through a relationship you have with someone romantic.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

It's a big deal to decide that you want to be with someone forever. And, you may need to chat about it before making a decision. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of commitment, and it's just before the New Moon arrives in the same sign.

A proposal, talk about the future, or a meeting that leads you to your future partner is on the horizon.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of daily duties, and it's just before the New Moon arrives in the same sign.

There are lots of responsibilities that require your attention, and if they are time-sensitive, don't procrastinate.

Do them soon so you can have a clean slate and free time to focus on other things.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

When you're ready to make things look different either at home, in the office or in your personal life, you notice every detail. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of creativity, and it's just before the New Moon arrives in the same sign.

Do you have a vision you'd like to see become reality? Then, start envisioning the future you hope for, and don't settle for less than what you want to have.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Life has a funny way of changing things to get your attention. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of home and the family, and it's just before the New Moon arrives in the same sign making your interaction with key individuals. a little more intense.

Things are starting to change in your life and these dynamics that are. personal in nature may come to a head in order for you to make decisions that you can only do on your own.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Speak up, Pisces, there are things that you know must be heard, and you may have to be the one who delivers a tough message.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of communication, and because it's just before the New Moon it's best to start thinking about your intentions. Write them down and expect things to come together in a way that makes you happy and comfortable.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.