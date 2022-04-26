The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Wednesday, April 27, 2022

For Wednesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on April 27, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

Aries

Once you face your fears in love it's hard for you to ever go back to feeling afraid.

You may not be ready to try again, but soon the things that keep you from opening your emotions to someone new will be behind you. For now, develop yourself and learn about who you are.

Taurus

Friendships can seem to be in the way of you enjoying your love life.

It's really not easy to be with your social circle as much as you'd like or used to be when you're cultivating a romantic relationship with someone else. You may find it a lot easier to slowly distance yourself to make room for more love.

Gemini

You can only put in so much effort, and then it's up to your friend or significant other to meet you half way.

For now, you may find yourself in a pace where you need to stop pushing so hard and begin to let things happen on their own terms.

Cancer

Dreams of love can only take you so far. Today, what you need are actions that prove the love is there or it is not.

You might find it challenging or even confusing to know where your relationship stands. Today, asking someone to show their desire or to make time together a priority could lead to more confusion.

Leo

When Venus conjuncts with Neptune what you expected would become yours in a relationship may begin to demonstrate false starts and empty promises.

It's so heartbreaking to think that disappointment could be knocking at your door. But, Leo, expectations placed too high too soon can be hard to hold up to for you or for the other person. So, if possible show your situation some grace.

Virgo

When commitments and relationships come to a place where things must end or they are no longer able to be the same it can feel like a form of rejection even if you were the person who initiated the breakup.

Today, the distance you feel in a relationship can become telling and give you clues as to what the future holds for you as a couple, and if not, why that might be the case.

Libra

A change in the daily routines that you practice in your relationship is needed.

Certain things that used to give you a sense of comfort may now feel old, outdated and perhaps unhelpful. Talk about what you'd like to do, and share ideas.

You may find that your usual daily start can open up to new experiences such as a morning walk or a little trip to a coffee shop to start the day.

Scorpio

What you once thought or felt was romantic can change. You are growing into a new person each day and what had you enchanted before could use a boost of ideas. When you start trying new things, the emotions will follow.

Sagittarius

Family may not aways be close, but love is always there. You may feel like you need a little safe space or distance from family members who mean well but are not always kind with their advice or feedback.

A little perspective can go a long way and give you courage to speak your mind when you need to do so.

Capricorn

Someone's like could be the dealbreaker to your relationship.

You may find that a person whom you thought you could trust is holding back information or not being perfectly transparent with a situation you face. You may need to ask more than once to get to the heart of a matter.

Aquarius

Money comes and it goes, but one thing you can't do with money is buy love or a perfect relationship.

Try to resist the temptation to treat a significant other in the same manner that they do not show you their affection. Be cautious when dating and let time prove what type of love you're experiencing.

Pisces

There are things about yourself that you will want to change, and for the better, Pisces.

You're at a place where your life can be expressed in art, music and even food. Let yourself have this moment and to grow your opportunities into whatever you'd like to experience in the world.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.