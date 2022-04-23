Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For April 24, 2022

Read your daily tarot card horoscope to find out what is predicted for you using astrology and numerology for Sunday, April 24, 2022, by zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Tower

Dreams crash sometimes, and when you find yourself dealing with more problems than solutions, regroup.

You may not have expected for the trouble you face, but you have more than enough to pull through and rebuild.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Some people are worth waiting for, and when you start to ask yourself whether or not you ought to hesitate to live your life your way ask yourself if the other person would do that for you.

Whatever your answer is, that's what reveals the truth about your situation.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

You have to build yourself up and be confident in what you believe in.

You can't take everyone with you to the top, Gemini, but that doesn't mean you don't belong there. It simply means you have more responsibility to help others once you get where you need to be.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

It's time to manifest your dreams into reality. Sometimes you have to keep trying and asking the universe to give you what you ask for.

The tests you pass are like a mantra that pull the law of attraction in your favor.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Death

A bittersweet ending is here, and now it's time for you to experience the closure you know you needed and wanted to have.

Once you are past this point of sadness and remorse, you're going to be twice and ready to take on the next chapter of your life.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Some people thrive in noise and being around people, but you Virgo, you need to introvert to think and connect with that inner voice.

The noise and chatter of life is drowning your ability to think clearly. So, unplug and don't feel guilty over it. Great thinking happens where silence is golden.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

Fake friends and their false pretenses can have you with your guards up.

You may feel like you're unable to trust anyone after all you've been through, but you're super resilient, Libra. What fooled you before will make you smarter later.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

The old ways are coming across to you as archaic and tone deaf, and you may be feeling like you want to buck the system in order to force change.

There can be a little bit of opportunity here in the making, Scorpio, and it can be learning what is good and then taking it and modernizing the rest.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Lovers

When you are at a place where you can't decide who to love there could be a chance you don't love either enough to be in a relationship right now.

You need to figure out your own heart, Sagittarius. Sort them out and get to a place where you have clarity.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Temperance

Overthinking and going back and forth with your thoughts and ideas may drive you a bit nutty. Try not to question everything all of the time.

Have confidence in what you have decided to do and just flow with it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The World

You are at an amazing place in your life where things start to look up for you. Your hard work and amazing resolve are what help you to always rise to the top. You may go through troubles, but you always find a way to rise above.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Hang in there, Pisces. Each day is filled with its own set of trials and troubles, but what makes a person succeed and thrive is learning how to ride the waves of difficulty and make it to the other side.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.