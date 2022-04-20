Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For April 21, 2022

Read your daily tarot card horoscope to find out what is predicted for you using astrology and numerology for Thursday, April 21, 2022, by zodiac sign.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Judgement

Aries, think twice about what you are about to do. A part of you may be acting impulsively and not considering all the impact your choices will make. You are known to live in the moment, but sometimes it's better to think long-term to avoid a costly mistake.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Taurus, investments are harder to estimate, and you may need to move your financial plan to a reliable and more practical way of making money. Think about how to use your time wisely and limit speculation activities.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

You are caught up in your feelings, and you may not realize how much of an impact being so emotional is having on your life. It's important for you to remain calm and to keep a level head at all times.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

You are surrounded by people who want to see you succeed and when you are doing well, you give generously. Think about your team and the friends that you have who are always there for you, and don't forget how good it is to be around positive energy. When you have to choose between doing things that you don't want to do, but you know will benefit everyone, this will motivate you to keep going.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

You are coming across as being wishy-washy and not standing for anything. People who depend on you may question whether or not they can trust your opinion, so if you do not know where you stand, before pretending that you do, adjust your insecurities; address them soon.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Strength

Life is becoming increasingly more challenging, and you are finding what it means to be a strong person. You may not think you are doing a good job, but the fact that you are able to get everything you need to get done each day is a sign of your resilience.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The World

The reason you are where you are today because of all the sacrifices you made when everyone else was doing whatever they wanted. You are still taking steps to be the best person you can be, and that is why you're going to always be successful.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Magician, reversed

There comes a time in life when you have to give up. Sometimes it's important to count your losses and forget about the potential you think you see but really is never there.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

What you thought would be a massive setback turned out to be a blessing. You overcame a lot of temptations and threats, and what tried to break you made you stronger than ever. As a result, you are wiser and more confident than ever before.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Moon, reversed

What you see is real. You had a chance to catch a glimpse of someone's worst side, and as tempting as it is to slip into denial, you're better off believing the truth and adjusting your mind to the reality.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

Wisdom has taught you not to jump to conclusions and that when something seems to be good, you still have to make sure you check everything first before you invest all your time and energy. If you act without thinking, you only have yourself to blame.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Devil

Temptation comes in all sorts of sizes. You might say to yourself, "just this one time," but the truth is the more you give in, the more you stay stuck; it never gets better till you quit.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.