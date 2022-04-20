Your daily horoscope for April 21, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Thursday.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Taurus, and the Moon is in Capricorn.

How does Thursday's horoscope affect your zodiac sign?

Here's the daily horoscope for each zodiac sign on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the money is coming. So even if your payoff is delayed, you will have a windfall. Something big is coming into your life, so keep working hard and don't give up on your dreams.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, do what is best for you. Your opinions matter. You have been studying and mastering yourself, and because you have found a way to discipline your mind, everything you touch will turn into gold.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, someone owes you. If you have loaned money to a friend or need to call in a favor, the person who has kept from you what you need will finally pay it forward, and you will return back to wholeness and not feel like a debt has been left unpaid.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the person you least expect to come through for you not only is there to help, but they do so in such a way that surprises you. You may find that part of their motivating energy involves a desire to be more than just friends.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Leo, hard work pays off for you. People notice everything you do to your credit. Today's praises and compliments will be plenty where your hard work is often ignored.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, a family secret can be discovered. If you enjoy learning about your ancestors and the things your relatives have done in the past, today is perfect for exploring your genealogy. You may discover a juicy piece of information that no one else has ever seen.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Libra, there can be a lot of knit-picking about who does what chore, and the quality of everyone's contributions can quickly get on your nerves. So instead of complaining or feeling defeated that nothing is done perfectly, write down ideas on how to solve the problem and share your input later.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, negotiate what you want and don't manipulate the situation. You cannot keep up a facade for too long. Rather than try and make people do what you want, find a way to get them to understand why they need to change.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, invest your money into things that make your life easier. It may seem to be more expensive at first, but the time you save will repay you back what you spent. In the end, the investment is worth it.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, listen to your heart. Your passions matter, and it's best that you do not live your life just to work. You need to stay grounded but also make time for play. This will help you keep balanced and feel good about your life.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, someone may be dead set on throwing your past in your face. People may decide to harbor grudges toward you, but that does not mean they control your choices. It means you are free, and they are stuck in a prison you don't belong in.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, a good friend may play the role of free therapist. Use all the tools available to you to help you process your feelings snd to gain clarity in a confusing time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

