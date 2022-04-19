The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Wednesday, April 20, 2022

For Wednesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on April 20, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

Aries

Aries, the day comes with a little warning. You could be a little selfish at times, and even though you are learning not to express yourself in ways that are self-motivated, money matters may trigger a strong need to control situations you find yourself in.

You could be stepping on your partner's toes a little more than usual. Be careful not to be too stubborn when you're told feelings have been hurt. Chances are you were the instigator.

Taurus

Taurus, this month brings themes of self-love, personal development, and a desire to improve.

On one side, you will be drawn toward the beautiful things in life and want to indulge yourself. But, there will be a need for many sacrifices in order for you to get things in order for yourself and your relationships.

Gemini

Gemini, there can be a need to do a little reputation repair. Someone may have slandered you or caused others to question your motives.

You may dislike the idea that you have to play clean-up crew for your own love life; esecially if you are the victim. But, see this as an opportunity to show off your best side.

Cancer

Cancer, listening to a friend talk about their love life is like having a front seat to what not to do on your own.

You get the benefit of learning about all the mistakes someone else has made, and these lessons are an opportunity for you to be a better partner without earning the bruises on your own.

Leo

Leo, you may be gaining some insight into the secret life of a friend. While a part of you could become judgmental and think about how you would never make the same choices, you are given a chance to confront with love.

It's not easy to be that friend who must give bad news or say how you feel. But if you don't act in a way that aligns with your truth, chances are your friend can tell.

Virgo

Virgo, your relationship and you can benefit from some mental health therapy even if there are currently no problems in your love life.

A little tune-up to help you stay aware and to remain motivated to work on yourself is always useful. Not in your budget? Then check in with a friend who you feel safe with and who can hold you accountable to your goals.

Libra

Libra, doing things for others needs to make sense, and you may be in the habit of doing way too much.

There can be some overlap in how much you have contributed to your relationship, and your generosity could be bordering along the lines of co-dependency lately. It's time to bring things back into good health by setting some boundaries, especially in areas you feel taken advantage of.

Scorpio

Scorpio, the doors of romance and commitment open for you in a joyful way. Now is a wonderful time to go all-in with how you feel.

You only get to enjoy moments like this once a year because of the way the planets are aligned. So, if you feel like being extra when it comes to expressing your sweeter side, don't hold back.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, some changes need to happen because you do not feel as plugged in as you ordinarily would.

There could be some family restrictions or drama that inhibit your ability to live and love on your own terms. This could lead you to frustration, so, it's important for you to start now and begin to put things back in order.

Capricorn

Capricorn, it's incredible how much music can influence your mood and state of mind. Even if there is no reason to feel like love is on the horizon, surrounding yourself with the sounds that make you feel good can boost your spirit.

Why not make a Spotify playlist? Love songs and happy things will boost your spirits and keep you hopeful about the future when it comes to finding your soul mate.

Aquarius

Aquarius, a home improvement project may be your love language this month. You might find it exciting to recreate your bedroom and update the ambiance so that you love being in your personal space.

Pick up some swatches for the latest colors and make a Pinterest board for ideas.

Pisces

Pisces, write a love letter to your future self. This is a great time for you to give advice to the person you want to be, especially if you are going through a breakup or still healing from past heartache.

Keep a journal and read poetry to inspire you. Use the language of love to help you remain focused on what's good in relationships instead of what reminds you of the past.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.