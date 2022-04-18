The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Tuesday, April 19, 2022

For Tuesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on April 19, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

Aries

You could become a victim of your own frustration, Aries. A difficult situation can have you wanting to escape from it all.

When it comes to relationships, running away will never solve your problems. If what you want is more intimacy, let the adventure be running toward a problem; even when it's hard.

Taurus

Taurus, watch who you confide in. While you need someone who will listen to you and vent about your relationship problems, the same person may lose respect for your partner.

If possible, safely and professionally share your secrets with a counselor, religious person, or astrologer who can give you guidance without any motive.

Gemini

Gemini, a power struggle may manifest in your relationship. Figuring out who has the upper hand, or if you are equal may be part of the problem.

In addition, you may be overthinking things and, as a result, feel disrespected when no harm was intended.

Cancer

Cancer, your relationship will benefit from a routine that involves some form of spirituality.

For example, you might find it useful to pray together, do couples yoga, or start a meditative practice while holding hands. The spiritual bond you form through a shared experience can be quite powerful.

Leo

Leo, let your partner get a sneak peek into your creative side and your passions.

You may not want them to become overly involved in your projects, but they will feel special having seen a side of your heart that you often keep to yourself.

Virgo

Virgo, are you thinking about starting a family? This week may be a fertile time for you.

If you are thinking about adding to your family, now is a good time to talk to your partner to see if you're ready to take that next step.

Libra

Libra, communication in a relationship is so important, and you may need to do something to break the ice. Maybe try to play a game that allows you to learn about each other. Or start small and chat about the day to begin helping your partner to open up.

Scorpio

Scorpio, do you want to go on a mini-vacation? Your romantic side may be drawn to small adventures that can be done over a weekend with your partner. A mini-vacay at a bed-and-breakfast or even a quick trip to another city can be a lot of fun.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, there can be a little tension between you and your family when it comes to your love life. So sometimes it's best to keep relatives on a need-to-know basis instead of sharing all the details regarding your love life.

Capricorn

Capricorn, you might find yourself thinking and talking a lot more than usual about your ex. This could be a sign that you are not fully over the heartache caused in your prior relationship.

While your current partner may not mind being there for you, it may not be a good idea to continue using them as a sounding board; instead, speak to a friend who will not be hurt by how you still care.

Aquarius

Aquarius, a friend may start to become something more. Your relationship could develop into lovers, but this will require you to decide if you want to make the investment of your time and energy.

You may not want to take the risk on ruining what's already good between the two of you.

Pisces

Pisces, when it comes to love, never underestimate the power of self-care. In fact, you will attract people who will respect you when you insist on treating yourself with the highest level of dignity.

Certain sacrifices shouldn't be made when it comes to the expense of who you are.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.