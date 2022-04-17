3 Zodiac Signs Who Want To Have An Affair During The Moon In Scorpio On April 17 - 18, 2022

Scorpio, Capricorn, and Aquarius zodiac signs who want to have an affair may take the leap when the Moon is in Scorpio April 17 - 18, 2022.

So, you want to have an affair, do you? This is where you get the chance to think it out before jumping on in. You can't be blamed for your lusty desires, after all, that's what happens when there's a Moon in Scorpio.

And while you may be feeling the push of the celestial bodies, pressing you on to conquer whoever is out there waiting for you, you may want to back up a tad, and think before you do the wrong thing.

Or ... is it the wrong thing? Is there something wrong with having an affair? Not if you're single, there isn't.

However, if you're also in the middle of a monogamous relationship, you might want to think twice, because the minute you engage in an intimate relationship with another person, you set the tone for future heartbreak.

If you are in an open relationship and all parties agree that having other lovers is fine, then all is well in your world. But is it ever really that way? Are you completely open with your present lover, in the way that having an affair with someone else will go over well? If so, then seize the day, my friend. If not, then watch your step.

Moon in Scorpio has all the Scorpio traits we've learned about over the years.

Dangerous, sexy, and potentially vicious. On one hand, that sounds like the perfect brew for an exciting new beginning with a lover, and on the other hand, that sounds like the makings of a real blowup.

Danger and lust seem so appealing, don't they? Enough to make us do the wrong thing at the wrong time if we don't get a grip. Or...chalk it off for the experience. Either way, there are three signs here today that will endeavor to have an affair, single, married or otherwise.

So during the Moon in Scorpio, the three zodiac signs who want to have an affair starting April 17 - 18, 2022 feel this strongly.

Scorpio, Capricorn, and Aquarius zodiac signs may even act on their desire.

1, Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Let's face it; you haven't read the above passages, nor do you care, because when Scorpio is under the direct influence of the Moon in Scorpio, then you just do what you want and that is that. You want to have an affair, and so, you do it. It's your fate, your destiny and you figure you have it all under control.

Whether you are married or in a committed relationship, it matters not; you are the boss of you and if you have to do it on the sly, then that will make it all seem more dangerous and exciting. For the thrills — that's one of your mottos.

You have been wanting this person who has captured your attention for months now; it's time to pounce and pounce you shall. You are about to throw all caution to the wind because you believe that you are infallible. This is hubris. Tread at your own peril, Scorpio.

2, Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You're a little too cerebral to just go out and have an affair, so in order to do so, you spend a ton of time rationalizing how this can only be a good thing and that no one will get hurt. It's like you need to spend a week planning your excuses and your right to have this affair.

That's what the Moon in Scorpio does for you: it makes you see the affair as something owed to you. You need this affair because otherwise, you'd just be a fool to let it slip by. You feel slighted already by life, and you look at the idea of having an affair is some kind of second chance at happiness.

Here's the thing: you are also guilt-ridden by nature, and will not be able to have this affair with a clear conscience. Will you do it anyway? Yes, you will. Scorpio doesn't start things it doesn't finish. You'll have your affair, and it will consist of the three of you: You, your lover, and your guilt.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You don't feel the need to check in with anyone for approval when it comes to what you do romantically. With the Moon in Scorpio, you'll be on that same track: "I do what I want and you deal with the consequences if you don't like it." In a way, it's a great way to live your life, but don't be naive: you will cause damage and you will break hearts.

'This one's up to you, as it seems you ARE in a relationship that is built on trust. You set up that 'no secrets' thing a long time ago, but it's now become the shield that you hide behind when you are actually not telling the truth or being honest.

So, on one hand, you love the whole "Let's be a totally transparent" thing if it serves you well. On the other hand, you feel no need to be transparent, and so you will jump into this affair, fearlessly, and without any sense of consequence. Hey, it's your life, Aquarius. You do you.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.