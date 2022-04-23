After yesterday's time of release and enjoying yourself, today asks you to focus a bit more on what it is you want to create.

This is not an attitude of seriousness but instead of embracing your biggest dreams, recognizing that they can come true.

Instead of talking yourself out of what seems impossible or even unlikely, it is about realizing that you are only limited by what you believe.

You create your reality and today is the perfect time to embrace the power that brings.

The Moon will still be in Aquarius today but because it connects with that Pisces energy today it is asking you to spend time in your dream world.

Take time to see what inspires you most deeply today and if you catch yourself doubting or wondering how something could be manifested, make sure you correct your thoughts.

More than anyone else, you are the one that needs to believe in yourself.

Mercury in Taurus unites with Neptune in Pisces in the evening bringing together many of the dreams that you have had so that you can start then thinking logically about how to accomplish them.

This shortens the distance between the unimaginable and the plausible, letting you find that magical space where not only do you believe anything is possible, but you are also committed to thinking through how to make it happen.

Mercury will also cross paths with Saturn in Aquarius today bringing a deeper sense of commitment and motivation to move ahead with your dreams.

Together, it becomes an incredibly powerful day for manifesting all you have ever imagined.

Aquarius, Taurus, and Pisces, you're the 3 Zodiac Signs with the best horoscopes on Sunday, April 24, 2022.

1. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Today you get a boost towards newness as Saturn in Aquarius teams up with Mercury in Taurus. After yesterday’s reminder to let go and enjoy this life you have created today, you will be encouraged to dream a bit further.

Life has taught you that whenever you have never done something before, it will always seem impossible.

But that is only because it is new. The new ways always carry some fear because to create it, you will have to step outside of your comfort zone.

Today is an invitation. It is an invitation to look ahead and believe that whatever you can imagine can be real. Whether it has to do with career, relationships or even about experiencing something in life like travelling to a particular location.

There still may be some need to take it easy and prioritize time with those who feed your heart and soul. Do not fight this thinking there should be something else you are doing. Instead realize that your greatest dreams come from what brings the most happiness.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Mercury is in your sign today as it connects with both Neptune and Saturn. This is a balance between freedom and restriction, reality, and dreams. Reflect on how this theme has come up for you and whether it is something that you feel empowered to take on or if instead it has been something that you have been disappointed by.

As an earth sign, getting your feet off the ground and believing in the improbable is something you often must learn versus doing so naturally. But this lesson allows you to see that there is so much more to life than only what you see.

As you are moving through the day instead of meeting any restrictions with doubt, let yourself use your grounding energy and logical brain to figure out a way around it.

You always can make big moves, but it is making sure that it is a balance between your heart and your brain. If it is felt that these two parts of you have been at war recently, today should also bring clarity and peace so that you can feel more confident in following both.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Right now, as a Pisces, it is your energy that is dominating the astrological world. This extends to today as Mercury connects with Neptune in your zodiac sign. As a Pisces one of your greatest gifts is the unique way you see the world. But being able to express it to others is often a challenge.

The combination of Mercury and Neptune changes that though.

This allows you to be able to find the words that you sometime struggle to or even be able to find the confidence to speak about something that is important to you.

Have faith in yourself today, both in your own thoughts and in your ability to convey them to others. If you have any creative projects that you have been working on or thinking of beginning, today is an excellent time for it.

This energy also extends to being able to creatively figure out a situation that has previously confused you as well. Be open to your ideas and thoughts, but most of all believe in them.

