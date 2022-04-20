The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Thursday, April 21, 2022

Under the calm skies of today you are presented with an opportunity to see that happiness is a choice. And, if you're a Taurus, Cancer or Capricorn zodiac sign this makes April 21, 2020 one of the best horoscopes for the week.

Not because life is always easy or to avoid challenging or heartbreaking moments, but instead by seeing that every choice you have the power to make can either add or detract happiness from your life.

The Moon in is Capricorn for today guiding you to be diligent in your process and make sure that you have not skipped any steps towards reaching your goal.

It is a balance to the deeply emotional Pisces energy that you are moving through right now creating the space for you to not just feel but to also see how the steps you take and choices you make get you either closer or further from the life that you are envisioning.

The Sun in Taurus and Moon in Capricorn unite today giving a peaceful and loving vibe to any relationships, friendships and even your home life.

You will be feeling more engaging and compromising today, which will allow everyone to get along better.

This makes for a wonderful day.

Underneath this placid energy though there are other factors at work.

This is what it looks like to be during a journey of slow change in which you are hoping to not completely blow up your old life for the creation of the new.

The Moon will briefly connect with Mars today reminding you of your strength and determination towards acting even if today does not seem like the day for it.

A true journey of change is one that is often slow, giving you time to rest along the way so that you can be confident that what you are creating is something that will last forever.

It is realizing the power of your ability to choose, even if today it is to simply rest and enjoy the peace.

Isn't that good news?

So, to Capricorn, Cancer, and Pisces, the best horoscopes on Thursday, April 21, 2022 belong to you.

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

With the Moon in your zodiac sign today you will be encouraged to look at your life and the progress you are making towards any goal through a more emotional lens rather than a logical one. This may not be something you do often or are that comfortable with but acknowledging your true feelings instead of just blindly continuing your path will let you make more authentic choices for yourself.

Part of what you have been moving through the past few months is no longer holding the past over your own head. Whether it is thinking you have made your bed so you need to lie within it or that the future could never be any different.

You have been working to accept that it and you can. This is a huge piece of not just feeling work, but forgiveness for your own self. Today by leaning into the power of your choices you can use it to find greater confidence in moving ahead.

It will also be an excellent day to reconnect with family and friends that you may not have had time for recently or that you have been estranged from. It is all about taking every opportunity for happiness that you can.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The Moon will be in Capricorn all day which means that it activates your relationship zone. There has been a big shift over the past year from thinking that you must sacrifice your own desires to keep peace to being able to choose yourself to trust that everything will work out as it is meant to.

Today brings some positive moments in your home life and relationships as you can enjoy a break from the work of change. Take the opportunity to spend time and enjoy life without thinking about what the next step should be.

It is okay to also see the best in a partner that you know you are going to be celebrating. Even if there are hurt feelings at the end of a relationship, hating them is not mandatory nor does it mean you should not break up or end things. It just means that you can still acknowledge the good in a person even if you have determined that the relationship is no longer good for you.

By taking some time today you should feel renewed to be able to take on what is next. The downtime will strengthen your motivation and reserve so that you can feel more energized in taking those next steps. You are stepping into an immensely powerful time where your truth becomes your sword.

3. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Both the Sun and Uranus are in your sign today and are being activated by the energy of the Capricorn Moon. This should bring some great energy into your life today and let you not only kickback and relax with those closest to you but also help you feel more grounded and stable in your life.

When Uranus moves through a sign it means that it is going to be a period of immense change. For you as an earth sign this can lead you to feeling unstable and unsure about what is meant to stay and what you should allow to let go.

It also challenges where you receive these feelings from. If in the past it has been from relationships or jobs, then part of this work has been to understand that your stability should always rest within yourself because things outside of you will always change. Today brings not just a chance for fun but also to get a glimpse of what that looks like.

Recognize that no matter what choices others make or how things seem to shift, you always get to choose how you feel. By doing this you are claiming your own power so that you can feel stronger in your life.

This lets you create what you truly feel called to pursue instead of holding back out of fear. Take today and even if all you do is have fun and laugh with those you care about, recognize that it is okay and there is always tomorrow to move a few more mountains.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.