3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Selfish In Love During The Moon Trine Uranus On April 21, 2022

We need to re-evaluate the word 'selfish' when it comes to being selfish in love, as there seems to a need for this kind of attitude — in the right places and at the right dose.

Being unilaterally selfish is never a good idea, but being selfish with the idea of preserving one's own self or character is not such a terrible idea.

We need a little selfishness now and then so that we can establish ourselves within a relationship.

And so, if we tend to be selfish on April 21, 2022, it's probably for a good reason.

First of all, this day brings us the transits Moon sextile Mars (pushy AND selfish) and Moon trine Uranus (selfish for no reason), and these two transits add to our sense of who we are and where we want to go with our lives.

Yes, it's selfish to think of one's self, but how else are we to survive if we don't find our place in life? This day allows for selfish behavior; not boorish, mind you — selfish. Not self-indulgent or pig-headed. Not self-serving and arrogant, but selfish, in the way of protecting one's self. This kind of selfishness in love is akin to self-esteem. Confidence and belief in one's own person.

This is the time to speak up if you are in a relationship. What needs to be clarified must be brought into the light; if you feel that you cannot say what's on your mind because that would be too selfish, then know this: you are passing up an opportunity to make your life better.

Act on your courage; do not worry about being called 'selfish.' You need to protect your life and stand up for what you believe in. Be selfish — it's your strength right now. Trust in this.

Aries, Cancer, and Pisces are one of the 3 zodiac signs who are selfish in love on April 21, 2022.

And during the Moon's activities this Thursday, your true colors come out in rare form.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

All you needed was a little boost to get yourself back in the game, and with Moon sextile Mars, you're feeling strong and courageous. You've learned from the past that it's best to not bully your way through everything and that you do, on occasion, have to let others have their way. It's all good, but you don't want the person in your life that you call 'love partner' to think you're a pushover, and so, you establish some serious boundaries during this time.

They may see you as totally selfish, but does that concern you? Not a bit. You know who you are and how to live a happy life, and it never ever gives way to anyone who insists you do things 'their' way. You do things your way, and if that is perceived as you being stubborn, or unwilling to compromise, well then, that's their problem, not yours. You like feeling powerful, and at this point in your life, you're not about to give an ounce of that power away.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You know what you're doing, and you know that you are misunderstood. However, the lessons of the past have taught you to fend for yourself when necessary, and if that means coming across as selfish, then so be it.

You don't really care about name-calling; you are who you are, and if selfish is how your partner chooses to see you, then that's just something they'll have to work with. You certainly aren't asking for too much, in fact, you're only asking for your own space, and being that your own space is yours alone, it seems ridiculous to you to have to share.

Especially if all you are asking for is time alone, time to think, time to simply be without being defined as one half of a couple. You are an independent type of person, Cancer, and you will demand privacy at some point. This is not too much to ask for, though you will be considered 'selfish' for merely thinking of your own self.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

You get really tired of not being able to voice your opinion when it comes to things that are considered important within the confines of your romantic relationship. How the heck did it come to this, where you feel you need to back off when it comes to serious communication.

Perhaps you've been intimidated into shutting up, and now that you think about it, you're totally not into this kind of treatment. You are absolutely affected by the Moon trine Uranus energy and it makes you want to rebel and shout at the top of your lungs. Yes, you have back down, and yes, you have felt like there wasn't a place for YOUR opinion...and now, the tables are turning.

You will not be silenced, nor will you be intimidated into doing what someone else wants — even if that person is your romantic partner. Enough is enough. It's time to become selfish. Get what you need, Pisces. Don't take no for an answer.

