3 Zodiac Signs Who Find Their True Love During The Moon Square Venus On Thursday, April 21, 2022

If we've been waiting around for our true love to manifest out of thin air, then why oh why would they suddenly appear today, April 21, 2022?

Well, that's just the thing: they aren't going to appear out of thin air and this is no magic trick. What we're really experiencing — or, what 'some' of us will be experiencing is the result of many years of 'prayer' or intended thought, and because of the perfect timing involved, we may just get to find the true love that we always knew was part of our destiny.

While all that sounds overly romantic and sort of 'fairy-tale' like, these is more of a chance today to find one's true love than there would be on any other ordinary day.

Because we have the heady, expressive transit, Moon Square Venus, we're looking at profound thoughts on love itself. When those thoughts mix up with Moon square Jupiter, they expand, and before we know it, we're masters at manifestation; what we think about has more of a chance to become.

Finding one's true love sounds like a joke, doesn't it? And yet, it happens all the time...to others. Am I right?

Well, if your zodiac sign is one of the 'favored' zodiac signs on this day, you may just come to realize that there is someone in your life, right now, this very second, who is about to make themselves known to you as your true love.

You can doubt it, if you dare, but somehow your true love is going to make their way to you, whether you believe in true love, or not. And really, life is for living, so live it, friends. Live it without a safety net. Just... live it.

3 zodiac signs who find their true love on Thursday, April 21, 2022

And the Moon square Venus is opening hearts and doors you've never explored before.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

All it takes is one little argument with your present partner to launch you into a whole world of imagining that there's someone better 'out there' for you. You are so fickle sometimes, and even though you know very well that the person you're now with is both special and perfect for you, you get into these emotional snits that get you thinking that you could do better.

Here's the turnaround: you'll stew in your argument juices for just so long before you come around to know that the person you are with now — that's your true love.

You may not want to admit it because you're still hanging on that pride of yours, but you know it in your heart.

Your true love is what you'll be left with after the heat of your pride blows off a bit. Right before your very eyes, you will see this person...and they will be good. They will be ... yours.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Moon square Saturn makes you second guess everything today, including your own judgement when it comes to love and romance. Are you in the right relationship right now, or is this just another example of how you waste your time, waiting for something better to come along?

The Moon in Capricorn's energy makes you think that perhaps you aren't meant for anything better and that you need to settle for whatever you get...but your heart tells you, "NO!"

You want more out of life and love, and because you truly do wish to be happy, with a person, you will be sending out a beacon of desire into the universe, where, the transits will not only 'hear' you, but assist you in finding that special person.

You are very, very particular and in order to be in a relationship with you, one basically 'has' to be perfect. What sounds like a demand that is asking too much, will turn out to be an open door of opportunity, for you to walk through. This path takes you to your true love. Yes, it is possible, Libra.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

You just want love, that's all. You don't want to play the field, you don't want a million lovers, and you don't want to accumulate romantic experience. You just want that one person and then you'd be satisfied to call it a day. You are presently being supported by Moon square Venus, which absolutely works to your advantage today.

Because your desire is so simple, it is easily fulfilled; the universe sees your simple wish and has all the power to give you what you want.

True love, for you, is on its way; you just have to believe that it's true in this case. You know that your demands are small yet precise; you are humble in this regard.

You aren't panicked about this not happening, but you haven't get come to trust that it will. That's where today comes in to show you that the universe has been listening all along. True love is about to reveal itself to you, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.