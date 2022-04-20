The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Luckiest In Love On Thursday, April 21, 2022

With Taurus season upon us, it's no wonder many of us will feel as though we've just come into some great good fortune in the love department. Taurus energy gives us the power to dream big and stay on course with our dreams. That means if we are in a relationship and we want positive change, we are not afraid to confront the issues and tackle them.

Communications open up during this season, and with Sun trine Moon to put a positive spin on just about everything we do on this day, we are certain to find success in love and in relationships.

If we are not in a relationship, then we stand a very good chance at finding someone who is both interesting and promising, in terms of being someone we might 'go down the road' with.

Luck is in the air, most assuredly, and while this goes for all zodiac signs, it's an even stronger for Gemini, Leo and Aquarius.

The very luckiest of us will not only get to acknowledge that this is definitely a streak of good luck, but will also get to experience just what that kind of luck brings us: happiness, opportunity and adventure.

These are good days, folks, and there are great experiences to be had. We simply have to recognize the paths that lead us to those positive times and walk them. Love awaits us — we just need to be brave enough to see it right before our eyes.

The three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on Thursday, April 21, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

What you consider to be lucky is the security you feel when you think of the person you are with. This could be your life partner, or it could be the person you've just started to really get into; what's good is that it all feels nice — unthreatened. You can be so nervous that at times, you can't see the forest for the trees, so to speak.

You waste a lot of time worrying and you tend to miss out on the beauty of the present moment. Thanks to Sun trine Moon and Taurus Sun energy, you won't miss a thing.

You'll look to your mate and all you will see is beauty and security. This is exactly what you want, what you've wanted all your life. Sometimes, you complain about the wonderful life that you have, completely misreading the signs, but during this transit, you won't be able to mistake anything for something other than a blissful promise of love and more love to come.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

What makes you feel so lucky in love during this time is that you won't accept anything less. You put yourself on a high platform; and that's a good thing. You have made a commitment to yourself that states that you will bring no one into your life who is unworthy of your love. And guess what? It works.

You have been able to work your magic to the point where now, all you attract is the best of the best. This is more than luck, it's the result of self-love and realistic efforts put into place.

You honor yourself and so, all you can bring in are others who believe in the same state of honor; you attract to you the ones whom you consider to be worthy, and in doing so, you open the floodgates to a happier existence.

It's luck, but it's also honest self-effort. That's what does the trick.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

When Sun trines Moon in the world of Aquarius, then luck is just around the corner. And luck in love is exactly what you'll be experiencing on this day, April 21, thanks to the sun-shiny transits that loom above you.

What makes this day feel so exceptional is that it's as if you can suddenly 'see' into your partner's mind, where you discover that this person has totally got your back. Wow, you are in love with someone who is not only into you, but they're prepared to go the distance for you.

You hit the jackpot, and you might only be realizing it now, thanks to the enlightening Sun trine Moon transit. In your case, the jackpot means that, you've got a true and faithful friend in the body of the person you call your romantic partner. A friend and a lover for life. And it all begins today.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.