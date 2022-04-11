Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For April 12, 2022

What's in store for your zodiac sign on Tuesday, April 12, 2022? You can read your daily tarot card reading to find out what is predicted for you using astrology and numerology.
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: Ace of Wands
Follow your dreams, Aries; a clean slate lays out before you today. You can write anything you want, pursue your big goals and create your future.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed
What is confusing you, Taurus? You have been keeping so busy that you have lost touch with your inner voice. Slow down and reconnect with your heart. It speaks and you, so listen.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: Eight of Wands, reversed
There are too many things happening at the same time, Gemini. You have to slow down and find time for yourself.
There are only so many hours in a day, and no one expects you to do everything at once.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: Four of Wands, reversed
Stop listening to everyone's opinion, Cancer. Everyone will try to tell you how to live your life if you let them; what's important is living in a way that fulfills your life purpose.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: Eight of Cups
You are in the driver's seat; your ability to control your emotions gives you an edge in so many ways. No matter what troubles you face today, you remain strong and full of courage.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed
Take a deep breath; the worst is over. What you thought would never end is finally behind you.
You may still shed a few tears over the things you've lost, but now you can rebuild your future with your dignity in place.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: The Hierophant
Stick with what you know, Libra. Following the crowd may feel unnecessary, but there are a few things you will learn to help you make the changes you think are needed. Be patient and kind, even outdated rules can work every once and awhile.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: Two of Cups
It's OK not to know. Typically you are sure about things, but today you need to become familiar with a bit of uncertainty. Not every decision will be easy because a few details will be missing.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: Five of Swords, reversed
The fight is over Sagittarius. You win when you no longer debate with people who have decided you are wrong and they are right. For now, choose to talk to people who truly listen.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed
You see your ex for who they are, Capricorn. At first, you may have thought you could never live without them, but now it's plain to see that their behavior had nothing to do with you; it was all them.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune
Success comes to you because you worked for it. Others may be jealous of what you have, but the difference is in the hours and days you sacrificed when everyone else was out having fun. Encourage them to follow your example.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: The High Priestess
Pick friends who are also following a spiritual path. You need to surround yourself with like-minded people who understand your heart and feed your soul with good energy.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.