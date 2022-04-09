Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For April 10, 2022

What's in store for your zodiac sign on Sunday, April 10, 2022? You can read your daily tarot card reading to find out what is predicted for you using astrology and numerology.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, April 10, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

It's time to party, Aries. Celebrate the little things. There are so many reasons to be happy and excited about life.

The Three of Cups is a card inviting you to count all your blessings and envision how amazing your world can be.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

The Two of Wands is a sign that you are going to be given a choice. It's not easy to make choices, Taurus. But, you see that there are a few opportunities headed your way.

You have to measure the risk and the gains you can have, then take action.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords, reversed

It's OK to have discretion, Gemini. You don't have to tell everyonce things about your life in order for them to like you or to feel close.

Some secrets need to remain with you, and only with a few choice friends who you are interested in holding close to your heart.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

Sometimes a person will present themselves to you as they wish they could be.

So when you sense fakeness or feel like a person is holding back, it could be you picking up on their fears. Don't turn a blind eye to what you are feeling.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands, reversed

There will be people in your life who only try to test you and see what type of trouble they can cause.

You may find it impossible to stick around to wait for how the ending will end. In your mind, trouble is as trouble does.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

A lot of ideas can come your way, but there is really only one way to success — to be consistent with a passion that you have found purpose in doing.

For you, this is the number one goal for you to accomplish today.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups, reversed

You are in charge, Libra. It's a good day when you are able to command your thoughts and feelings.

You can always choose the action you take and this is what will help you get the result you want.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

There are some good reasons to fight, Scorpio. You are sharp and smarter than you realize.

You may not like to argue or debate a topic, but for the right reason, you will pull all the facts to show someone why they are wrong.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

Certain things are worth crying over, Sagittarius. You have been coming to a place where you need to heal from the past.

You may be shedding a lot of tears, both of frustration and joy. This is part of the journey you are taking now/

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Hermit, reversed

It's time to present yourself to the world as you'd like to be. There's no reason to hide behind a job or a title.

You are perfect as you are, and you don't have to change for anyone but for yourself.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Things are going to be perfect for you, Aquarius. You have been doing all the work necessary to get a huge blessing in your life.

You might even discover that having too much can be a happy type of problem.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

Sometimes you don't get what you worked hard to earn. You may find yourself at a place where there are only losses.

The end will always be better than where you are now. And, sometimes you have to realize there's nothing left to lose to get what you have worked so hard to build.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.