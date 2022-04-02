Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For April 3, 2022

What can you expect this Sunday? Read on to gain insight with your tarot card reading on April 3, 2022, for each zodiac sign in astrology including the day's numerology.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

You are looking at your circumstances and thinking that they are greater than all you possess inside of yourself.

Life is always full of challenges, but Aries, time continues to move forward, and as long as you try each day to do your best, things will improve.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Wands, reversed

Life is uncertain for you right now, and it's hard to concentrate or make plans when you're not sure what will happen next or when.

Your number one goal is to find a way to foster some predictability in your life. When you know what to look forward to, your fears will begin to stop pushing you to worry and look at the past.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Not everyone takes a kind approach, but you can be that person everyone views as 'safe' and easy to talk to.

Be your sweet self and allow your words to encourage, uplift and guide without needing to control the situation in any way.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

Your intuition says to give something a try, and you may be ready to take a leap of faith to see where things go in the future.

This is a great day to explore and try new things. You never know what impact one decision for the right reasons can bring into your life.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

You like to have nice, new things, and when you work hard, you also want to reward yourself with a token of appreciation.

Why not? You deserve and earned everything you have coming into your life. So, take yourself shopping and within reason, give yourself a treat.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Magician, reversed

Your talents and wisdom may feel stifled today due to some things no longer being in your control. You may not know the answers to how to solve a problem or even prompt change.

So, perhaps now is not the right time to pursue a solution. It may be better to wait and rest your mind instead. Later may be better for you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

No one likes to wait for something they want, but having too many expectations about what you deserve can also be a setup for failure.

Delays do happen, Libra, so try to work on what you can now until the situation changes later.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Your hard work and effort are finally pulling through for you. You are reaping the benefit of all that you've done in your life.

Now is the perfect time to practice gratitude and to enjoy all that you have.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: King of Wands, reversed

There are reasons and then people may see some of what you're not doing as a lack of passion or disinterest.

If you really want things to work out, communicate that even if you fall short. Then, pick. up where you left off and give things one more try.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The World, reversed

You are at a point where the one thing you thought you'd like to have is no longer of interest to you.

You don't want to lose out on your efforts, so ask someone if they might like to take over or work in your place (for pay).

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You are ready to make an important decision when it comes to love. Are you thinking of someone else when out on a date?

You may not be ready to move on from your old relationship yet, but getting to know new people can be helpful, too.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

It's not easy to be vulnerable after a breakup, Pisces, but letting new people enter your life is also a form of healing.

You will find someone who can listen or dry your tears. You have a chance to see someone who knows how to love you when your heart is in need.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.