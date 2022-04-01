Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For April 2, 2022

Are you ready for Saturday? Find out what's in store for you by reading your tarot card reading for April 2, 2022. There's one for each zodiac sign using daily numerology and astrology.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, April 02, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles, reversed

Take a deep sigh of relief, Aries. Finally, the trouble you fear is over, and now that the worst of your problems are in the rearview mirror, you can start to rebuild.

Now is the time for you to go after what you want in life.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups, reversed

It feels good to be confident once again, Taurus. You are finally rising from the ashes and getting to the next stage of your life.

Now that you are back in the swing of things make decisions that match what you want to be, and don’t let people-pleasing pull you in a direction you were never meant to go.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

Strive for clarity, Gemini. Some things may be unclear and cause great confusion in your life.

When life seems uncertain, find people you know you can trust to help you navigate the doubts and fears.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Star, reversed

You can share your wisdom with others, but that does not mean they will listen, Cancer.

Your sound advice is falling on deaf ears, so it’s best to withhold your feedback until they are ready.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands, reversed

You are where you need to be, Leo. You have been working hard to turn things around, and now you are preparing to accomplish something you never thought you'd be able to do.

And now, you may also wonder whether or not you made the right career choice. But, for now, this is where you are, and you need to do your best.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Spend some time in your silence, Virgo. Today is good for writing and planning the future.

The dreams you’d like to fulfill will require a road map to get you from here to there. So take the time you need to plot and plan for the next steps.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles, reversed

Some choices are best to leave on the back burner, Libra. You tend to be indecisive due to weighing out your pros and cons.

However, sometimes it’s best to wait and see because life has a funny way of changing.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Wands, reversed

It's good to be practical, Scorpio. Your creativity may feel stifled, but it can be handy to use your logic instead of trying to change things in a way that's not been done before.

Problems may have a simple solution and don't require thinking out of the box.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Some things will never change, Sagittarius. You can try as hard as you want to create innovation, but specific structures are intended to remain the same. It's better to work within a system to make the changes that affect you and those around you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

It’s time to release control, Capricorn. You may have planned everything as best as possible, but some financial issues would not be seen in advance.

So, go with the flow and try not to worry about the future — live fully in the present.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

Your heart is beginning to heal, Aquarius. After feeling betrayed, you are ready to move on and let go.

You cannot change the past, and forgiving what has happened doesn’t necessarily mean it’s OK to you. It just means your sadness no longer binds you. Happiness awaits.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Trust your feelings, Pisces. You are starting to grow stronger in areas of your life where you once felt numb.

Now that your emotions are returning and you can sense them, give yourself time to get used to the new you. Try not to dismiss what you’re feeling, but instead, embrace each emotion and explore them.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.