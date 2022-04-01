The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On April 2, 2022

Your daily horoscope for April 2, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Saturday.

The Moon slips into the zodiac sign of Taurus early in the morning this Saturday, and what a beautiful placement for our lunar phase to take root.

In the zodiac sign of Taurus, the Moon expresses herself in a way that is soft and gentle. In Taurus, the Moon is what we call 'exalted' in Taurus and that brings a big benefit to all zodiac signs, no matter if you're a fire sign, earth sign, water, or air.

The caution remains though when it comes to starting our projects or making big changes this weekend — Saturn and Mars spoke firmly to our Aries New Moon and certain zodiac signs may react by going overboard after feeling restricted yesterday.

If you're prone to overindulgence during times of uncertainty, guard your actions so that you can start this lunar season, which initial cycle lasts 28 days.

But lunar events can have energy that lasts up to a year, so the seeds you plant now during the 2022 Aries season comes back around next year in March 2023.

What will your Saturday bring? Find out more by reading your zodiac sign's horoscope below.

Here's the daily horoscope for each zodiac sign on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Save up what you can, Aries. It's always good to have some cash you can access easily.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of money.

You are in a beautiful position to make a significant improvement. This is the perfect time for you to make financial plans that improve your credit or get out of debt. So take advantage of this opportunity, Aries.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Focus on your goals, Taurus. The Moon enters your zodiac sign, your sector of personal development. And, there are dreams you're here to fulfill as part of your fate.

Your intuition guides the way. The next few days are perfect for thinking about your dreams and what you want to come true in your life.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Keep your mind clear, Gemini. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of enemies that you can't see. Your heart knows, though, so listen to it.

Think about safety and health when it comes to relationships and your actions. Today isn't a good day to indulge yourself in things that are high risk, like overdrinking or recreational activities that minimize your clarity, even if the people around you have decided that's what they want to do.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Go out and have fun, Cancer. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of friends. You need good people in your life, and friendship is where to put your energy.

Make plans to go out with individuals you enjoy hanging around. Socialize and get your fill of fun because times like these do not always come around.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Think about your goals, Leo. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of career. Your life is about to take a turn for the better.

You might be thinking about changing jobs or looking at promotional opportunities in your current position. Start laying the groundwork for your future and what level you’d like to reach.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Is it time to go back to school, Virgo? The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of education. You're never too young or too old to gain a new skill.

If you have additional training or courses you’d like to take, the next few days are perfect for doing your research and comparing classes and opportunities.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Be careful what you say and to whom, Libra. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of secrets. You have things you hide, but that does not mean you have to be transparent with everyone.

Certain things may need to be on a need-to-know basis. Be selective about who you confide your personal information.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You see things in the way that they are to be, Scorpio. This is because the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of commitment. Your love life is going to get a boost when eclipse season starts, so it's time to prepare for love now.

You may be at a crossroads in your relationship, but if you've looked for a reason to try a little longer, you may find it today.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Make a plan that works for your life, Sagittarius. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of routines. What needs to change?

It’s time to do a mini-review about what helps you be the most productive. Then, try to create a structure that fits in with your needs.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Your sentimental side starts to shine through, Capricorn. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your romance sector. What do you love to do that you haven't lately?

Find little things that touch your heart and help your softer side to be expressed. It's a beautiful day for affection and doing something that gives back to others.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Visit relatives and make phone calls, Aquarius. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of family. Life is too short not to stay in touch with cousins or grandparents that you enjoy chatting with.

This is an excellent time for you to catch up and find out how everyone else is doing and give an update on your own life as well.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Speak your truth, Pisces. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of conversation. Be the initiator of a talk you know needs to be had.

The lines of communication are open for you to say what you feel and to be heard. So take the time to make the best of this opportunity, and make things happen.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.