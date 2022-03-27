3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Selfish In Love During Mercury In Aries, March 27 - April 8, 2022

It's not every day that we get to enjoy the total weirdness that is Mercury in Aries, but on March 27, 2022, we will be doing just that. So, what makes it so 'weird' and why would we enjoy such a thing?

Mercury in Aries is like a cocktail made up of competition, recklessness, and greedy, grabby selfishness.

One sip of it and you'll be ready to take on the world, even if the world has no intention of being yours to take.

When it comes to love, this transit makes it so that Aries, Gemini, and Aquarius are not only fearless, they are ridiculously selfish.

Now, sometimes that can actually be a good thing, and for these three zodiac signs, that's exactly what's going to happen.

So, how does radically selfish behavior become a good thing? It becomes a good thing when lovers speak up and demand what they want. And, sometimes this kind of behavior is exactly what partners need in order to get the most out of their relationship.

Mercury in Aries may come off a little too pushy, but it's beneficial in the long run. You may be someone who has repressed their important thoughts, for the sake of not wanting to 'get into it.'

Time passes by and before you know it, you're still avoiding your big reveal.

Repression is nobody's thing, and it causes deep resentment over a period of time. So, if this is you, let Mercury in Aries do its magic. Take advantage of this transit, as it will have you stepping out of your closet and into the light. Be selfish!

Starting March 27, 2022, during Mercury in Aries, you can expect nothing but selfishness in love from these three zodiac signs.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You've just about had it with being polite, and it's not that you don't appreciate a good, kindly ol' talk, you really want to get down to the brass tacks of the conversation...and that is what you'll be doing, during this transit, Mercury in Aries.

You don't see the point in hemming and hawing, or even in being polite for the sake of not hurting someone's fragile feelings. You're all about, "Let's just get to the point, OK?" You don't feel like this is selfish, and you'd be right — it's not selfish, but that's not how your partner will see it.

The thing about you, Aries, is that you're not backing down.

You never back down and you never will. What you're going through now is regret; you let so much slide without fighting for your rights, that now, all you can see for yourself is victory. No more 'sparing people's feelings.'

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

They either do what you want, or they're out. That's your basic take on love and romance. The days of waiting for someone to change is over. You are no longer afraid to speak up, and that's exactly what you'll be doing during Mercury in Aries.

What's great about this transit is that it makes you feel strong. You see clearly and you know who you are; you're not about to let yourself fall into that place where you fear the reaction of your partner. Now, it's 'take it or leave it.'

You recognize that if you want your life to be full of love and respect, it has to start with setting priorities and establishing boundaries.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

If there's one boundary that you won't let anyone, even a lover, cross, it's the one where you let someone make you feel like you're less than you are. No more!

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

If there's one thing you're tired of, it's being shut out of something simply because you arrived too late. Well, all that's about to change as Mercury in Aries ramps up your sense of competition; you are about to get what you want because you have made a firm decision to not let anyone else take what you believe is yours.

And in this case, what's 'yours' is a person. It's time to battle for the one you love, and should heads roll, then glory is to the victor.

You are NOT in the mood to be overridden again. You've lost so much simply because you didn't fight for yourself.

Ah, those days are so over for you Aquarius, because even though Mercury in Aries delivers a timely lesson, you'll get enough out of it to last a lifetime. This is a very important time for you, in terms of self-esteem and how it plays out in the world of romance.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.