Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For April 1, 2022

Friday's tarot card reading for April 1, 2022, is here with predictions for each zodiac sign.

We are in store for an amazing day that is full of great things but a bit of inner emotional drama.

The New Moon is taking place in the sign of Aries. This New Moon holds hands with the Sun in Aries.

The day arrives with the numerology of 11, the Intuitive.

The Intuitive gives us insight into the trials and troubles we face during our highest moments of life.

What should your zodiac sign expect to experience, according to the tarot for today?

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, April 01, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Are you open to trying something new?

A small action can reap huge gains and give you an opportunity to expand your financial outlook in a smart and helpful way.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Are you feeling creative?

Now is a great time to try to make something new and artful. Let your imagination flow and see where your creativity takes you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed

Fighting can only get you so far, Gemini.

It's time to wave the white flag of surrender and decide to choose peace over being right.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

Waiting for someone to give you the all-clear, Cancer? You may have a delay in message delivery.

Playing phone tag or being unable to connect via text or email can be hard to manage, but remain diligent. Eventually things will connect as needed.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed

Are you still holding on to the past? It's so hard to let go of the pain you feel in your heart when you've been betrayed by someone you love, but take it one day at a time, Leo.

Things will look up soon.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

Your healing is about to begin, Virgo.

The pain of a past memory is now in your rearview mirror, and things are starting to recover in a way that helps you to grow stronger and be at peace with what you can no longer change.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

A conflict with a friend continues, Libra, but you don't have to fan the flames of the problem with your own anger and resentment.

If things are going to cool, you may have to take the higher road and be the one to stop fighting first.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands, reversed

A project that you've hoped to start may not be set to start on time. Use this time to your advantage and benefit.

This is the time to check that everything is as it ought to be to prevent any errors in the future.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

It's hard to know what path to take when both seem reasonable and potentially viable.

A pros and cons list and advice from a friend may help you to explore the options and make a sound decision that you feel good about.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Trust has to be earned when the Seven of Swords Tarot card is in your reading. You may be subject to someone's malicious intent.

So, if it sounds too good to be true, Capricorn, it likely is.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

A beautiful union of two people in harmony with each is the meaning behind this card.

A relationship that you desire can be entering your life and restoring your faith in love.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

You are more focused and determined than you've ever been in the past.

You see the goal you desire in front of you and aren't going to back down until it's completed.

