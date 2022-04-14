The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Friday, April 15, 2022

If you're one of the three zodiac signs who have the best horoscope on April 15, 2022, today offers a chance for quiet and rest in which there is more going on than first meets the eye.

For Aries, Libra, and Pisces zodiac signs, you gravitate between feeling like too much is happening at once to becoming anxious because it may not feel like anything is occurring at all.

But business does not equate to growth just as stillness does not mean it is not occurring.

Today offers a chance to sink a bit more deeply into the Piscean Sea after the rare meeting of Jupiter and Neptune and then just days later Mars slips into the same zodiac sign.

With so many planets in Pisces, you may be feeling sleepier or quieter.

Try not to force yourself to do anything today, instead just allow yourself to seek what it is you naturally need.

Even if there are no new astrology aspects influencing today, you are still acclimating to the new energy that has poured in this week.

In addition, while the Full Moon in Libra is tomorrow, it is celebrated this evening. This means that any rituals or ceremonies you are hoping to do will be done tonight.

The Libra Full Moon emphasizes the balance between I and we; the personal and the collective. It also symbolizes a shift in relationships given the astrology earlier in the week bringing in a time when you will be more likely to make healthier decisions and need that from your partner as well.

You may also feel like your priorities have been off lately and feel like you need to spend time with friends or lovers to make up for that.

Allow yourself to enjoy the slower pace today, celebrate the Full Moon tonight, and know that each step of the journey matters, even the slower ones.

If you're a Libra, Aries, or a Pisces consider yourself among the fortunate ones.

You're one of the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Friday, April 15, 2022.

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Your annual Full Moon is occurring between bookend new moons this month, one being an Eclipse Black Moon. This makes this lunar event even more powerful. You may not notice the energies peaking until tomorrow, but they will start to gain intensity as the day progresses.

With so many planets in Pisces bringing thoughts of health and purpose to the surface for you, this is where the focus will be for today.

It may pertain to your physical health if you have been slacking on gym time or your eating habits, but it also may be about your mental and emotional health as Pisces is a water sign.

You will need more downtime as your Full Moon approaches and may not want to head out, but instead stay in. A focus will be on how you are feeling about yourself, your life, and those in it.

Use it as a chance to have conversations to bring about greater emotional safety and even clarity. This will bring to fruition any themes or events from October 5th, 2021, with a New Moon in Libra so looks for what seems it is reaching its conclusion around this time.

2. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

There is so much Piscean energy around right now you should be feeling not just like yourself but as a supernatural being.

Jupiter and Neptune are still creating waves after their rare connection in your zodiac sign a few days ago and now with Venus and Mars both in Pisces, right now you are leading the astrology energy.

With so much being said about the creative bursts that are possible right now alongside meeting or connecting more deeply with a soul partner, there is also a lot of forgiveness occurring around this time. Think about where you might need to extend forgiveness to yourself and even others in your life.

Pisces has an extraordinary gift for forgiveness which is why this is the zodiac sign that makes up unconditional love. Right now, as you are feeling so many planets in your water sign an opportunity is presenting itself for you to not just extend this gift to others but to yourself as well.

Make sure your self-care is a priority today and leave yourself time to decompress at home. Think about a bath tonight and make sure staying hydrated is a priority as well. There is a lot of change coming in associated with your sign, being rested will help you continue to make the most of it.

3. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

There is not usually this much water energy present during your birthday season so make sure that you recognize that the thoughts and feelings you are having are part of what you are meant to be focusing on right now. Pisces represent all your unconscious thoughts and feelings that you normally think of as inconvenient and keep inside.

It is not that you are disconnected from your emotions but when they pose a threat to your life or comfort zone then you tend to not be able to prioritize feelings them.

Right now, though with four major planets, Jupiter, Neptune, Mars, and Venus all in Pisces you may feel a little bombarded by the universe. But there is a gift in it for you. The Libra Full Moon energy that begins to sweep in today will help you be able to focus on relationship issues that have been going on for some time.

This will have to do with the themes of both Pisces and Libra. You will be asked to look at your true feelings, but you will also be having to work through issues regarding balance and reciprocity.

Make sure that you honor what it is you are not only feeling but what you need in a relationship. Today brings an enormous opportunity for you to speak up and start creating a life and relationship that will truly fuel all your fires. All you need to do is open the vault on those feelings and finally be available to feel all of them.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.